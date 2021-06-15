Preview: Munster Football Quarter Finals – Limerick v Waterford, Kerry v Clare

The 2021 Munster Senior Football Championship commences with a double-header on June 26th.

The six counties of Munster will go head-to-head for the Munster Cup.

The provincial finalists in 2020 – Tipperary and Cork – have earned byes to the semi-final.

The draw can be seen here.

Munster Quarter Finals

Limerick v Waterford

Limerick will host Waterford in the first of two quarter finals.

The winner will face last year’s finalists Cork on July 10th.

Limerick’s Gaelic football has had a promising start to the season, building on their impressive 2020.

In contrast, the new league format has flattered Waterford.

Billy Lee’s Limerick has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and saw themselves a game away from Division Two after some impressive performances.

The Treaty County got their revenge on Munster champions Tipperary after last year’s tight Munster semi-final loss.

However, they were unable to make it two promotions on the bounce as they fell to Rory Gallagher’s Derry.

Waterford was beaten convincingly by Division Four South’s top side Carlow.

A lifeless performance in Dungarvan was cushioned by a one-point win over Division Four Shield winners Wexford.

The slim victory saw Waterford in with a chance of promotion but those hopes faded quickly.

Antrim’s blazing start against the Deise saw Shane Ronayne’s side condemned to another year in the fourth tier.

Billy Lee’s Shannonsiders should ease through.

Prediction: Limerick by 5

Kerry v Clare

Kerry will welcome Clare in the other quarter final tie in Fitzgerald Stadium on the same day.

The winner of the tie will advance to face defending Munster champions Tipperary on July 10th.

Peter Keane’s Kerry side has started 2021 as they mean to go on with some fantastic showings in the National Football League.

A stellar second-half comeback against Dublin is the prize jewel in a magnificent crown.

The fluency of play and domination of the midfield and high-ball showed how good Peter Keane is as a tactician.

David Clifford has reached the next level of his game in 2021 with some fine attacking displays, most notably bagging a hat-trick against Galway.

Their opponents Clare had another bright season in Divsion Two.

A four-point loss to Mayo is indicative of the quality the side has.

Their one-point loss to Cork halted their push for first in Division Two South.

However, they have the opportunity to continue to build upon their recent growth.

Furthermore, David Tubridy broke the National Football League points record during the season.

Kerry will have too much in the canister for Clare to handle but the Banner have the chance to let Peter Keane and co. know that they’re serious.

Prediction: Kerry by 5

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com