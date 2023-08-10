Bertram Allen and Carrera Denfer win Speed Derby at the RDS

Bertram Allen and Carrera Denfer took the Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge Speed Derby on Thursday at the Dublin Horse Show.

The Wexford rider and his bay mare were best of the 17 combinations to win the Paul Darragh Trophy in a time of 81.95 seconds to claim the €8,646 first prize.

Irish rider claimed the top four spots in the class, with Shane Breen and Z7 Ipswich, the long time leaders, taking the runner-up spot in 83.67 seconds.

Next best was Jack Ryan and the Irish Sport Horse mare Cavalier Teaca, stopping the clock in 85.30 seconds.

Mikey Pender, a winner in the Main Arena on the opening day of this year’s show, rounded out the top four with HHS Vancouver, clocking 86.21 seconds.

