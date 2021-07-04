Football – Roscommon v Galway – Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
0

Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final Roscommon vs Galway, we have Starting News, Live Scores, Betting & TV Coverage.

CLICK LIVE SCORES ON Roscommon v Galway

Dr Hyde Park – 1:15 pm – Live on RTÉ

Roscommon will host Galway in the Connacht Senior Football Championship on Sunday, 4th, July 2021 at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon live on RTÉ.

Both teams played in Division one during their league campaign, however, they endured terrible league runs with both sides getting relegated.

They come into this game with everything to prove and with a potential meeting with Connacht champions Mayo on the line. The Rossies and the Tribesmen did face off against each other in the league, where Galway came out on top with a 2-16 to 1-13 victory at Pearse Stadium.

Form – last three results

Roscommon – LLL (Loss, Loss, Loss) – Includes League Form

Galway – WLL (Win, Loss, Loss) -Includes League Form

 

Players to watch:

Roscommon: Enda Smith

Galway: Shane Walsh

 

Team News

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin
2. David Murray
3. Brian Stack
4. Conor Daly
5. Sean Mullooly
6. Conor Hussey
7. Niall Daly
8. Enda Smith
9. Eddie Nolan
10. Niall Kilroy
11. Ciaran Murtagh
12. Shane Killoran
13. Diarmuid Murtagh
14. Donie Smith
15. Conor Cox

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson
2. Sean Kelly
3. Sean Mulkerrin
4. Liam Silke
5. Kieran Molloy
6. Dylan McHugh
7. Johnny Heaney
8. Paul Conroy
9. Matthew Tierney
10. Damien Comer
11. Peter Cooke
12. Finnian Ó Laoi
13. Robert Finnerty
14. Shane Walsh
15. Paul Kelly

Betting

Roscommon: 15/8

Galway: 8/15

Draw: 15/2

Prediction: Galway

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here