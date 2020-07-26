Plenty of games took place on Saturday in the various club championship across the country. Let’s take you through our club football round up below.

In Dublin defending champions Ballyboden St Enda’s had a resounding win over Clontarf. Boden, the 2019 Leinster Champions were level at the break with Clontarf who had Jack McCaffrey and Chris Barrett in their ranks. However, they pulled clear in the second half to in by 4-20 to 2-08. Furthermore, Kilmacud Crokes struck six goals in an emphatic win over Raheny. The Stillorgan based side triumphing by 21 points in the end 6-13 to 1-10. Whitehall-Colmcille tested St Vincent’s but experience of Tomas Quinn and others helped Vinnies to a 2-15 to 1-13 win. Ciaran Kilkenny’s Castleknock had a good win over neighbours Oliver Plunketts. Castleknock winning 2-15 to 1-11 despite Bernard Brogan grabbing a goal for the losers. St Judes had a 1-10 to 0-08 win over Na Fianna.

Ballymun Kickhams had a big win over Skerries Harps. 2012 champions Kickhams secured a 3-18 to 0-12 win in a dominant performance. Lucan Sarsfields proved too strong for Ballinteer St Johns, easing to a 10 point win, 0-19 to 0-09. Three games also took in the Cork SFC. Douglas beat Bishopstown 1-14 to 1-09, Newcestown overcame Ilen Rovers, while Clonakilty had to much fire power for Carrigaline in a 1-12 to 0-08 win. In Roscommon, Clann Na nGael and St Brigids played out an entertaining 1-14 each draw. Elphin had a good win over Strokestown 1-09 to 0-10. Elphin top the group as a result.

In Group B, then Western Gaels beat Roscommon Gaels 0-10 to 0-07, while St Croans held of Fuerty 0-8 to 0-6 in a low scoring affair. In Group C Michael Glaveys held off Tulsk 2-11 to 1-07. The Kerry championship also rolled into town. Kenmare had a good win over Kerrins O’Rahilly’s, 2-09 to 0-13. Paul Geaney kicked a last gasp point for Dingle to secure a 0-15 each draw with Annascaul. Killarney Legion held off Kilcummin 0-15 to 1-10.

