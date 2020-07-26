Another excellent day of club football games across the country. Let’s take you through a round of the GAA football games from Sunday.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers in Round 1 of the Cork Senior Football Championship here on GAANOW!

Full-Time Score:

Castlehaven: 0-14

Carbery Rangers: 0-09 pic.twitter.com/fU7Xmgb7sk

— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 26, 2020

In Cork, TG4 cameras were in Clonakilty to show Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers. It was Castlehaven who put in a massive performance with Brian and Michael Hurley steering them to a five point win, 0-14 to 0-09. Offaly SFC then saw Shamrocks turn things around at the break to win by a point. Shamrocks trailed at the break by six points. However, a goal from Paddy Dunican brought them back into contest and they pushed on to get a deserved win. In Wicklow St Patrick’s recorded a comfortable win over Newtown. Tommy Kelly getting the only goal of the game in a 1-18 to 0-11 win. Bray Emmets had a good 2-07 to 0-09 win over Arklow at Aughrim also.

Monaghan senior star Conor McManus missed a late free as defending county champions Clontibret drew with Ballybay 1-09 each in Group 1. Moreover, also in group 1, Magheracloone had a 2-09 to 1-11 win over Inniskeen. In the Roscommon senior football championship Padraig Pearses struck late to earn a hard earned draw against Boyle. Pearses, who won the title in 2019 trailed by 12 points at one stage in the second half but fought their way back into the game to get an unlikely draw.

