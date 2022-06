3,013 total views, 3,013 views today

Tailteann Cup – Fermanagh v Cavan – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams. This will be their first championship meetings for nine years.

They met twice in 2013, with Cavan winning both Ulster and All-Ireland qualifier ties.

It’s 7-2 in wins to Cavan, with one draw, in ten championship meetings with Fermanagh over the last 40 years.

Their last competitive clash was in last year’s Allianz League when Fermanagh won by a point (Div 3)

Season so far

Cavan: Winners Allianz League Div 4 (promoted); Ulster SFC: Beat Antrim by ten points; lost to Donegal by six points. Tailteann Cup: Cavan 0-24 Down 1-12

Fermanagh: 5th Division 3; Ulster SFC: Lost to Tyrone by seven points; Tailteann Cup: Fermanagh 1-12 Longford 0-12.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2013: Cavan 1-14 Fermanagh 0-10 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2013: Cavan 0-13 Fermanagh 0-11 (Ulster quarter-final)

2012: Cavan 3-13 Fermanagh 0-15 (All-Ireland Qualifiers – Round 1) 2010: Fermanagh 1-13 Cavan 0-13 (Ulster quarter-final)

2009: Cavan 0-13 Fermanagh 1-9 (Ulster quarter-final)

