Tipperary Announce Brendan Cummins As New U20 Hurling Boss

Brendan Cummins has been announced by Tipperary GAA as the new U20 hurling manager for the inter-county side on a three-year term.

The inter-county legend brings with him a wealth of experience, including 18 years with the Tipperary senior hurlers as a player.

The 46-year-old is a five-time Munster champion and a two-time All-Ireland champion at senior level – he also won an All-Ireland winners medal with the U21s and Munster championships at both minor and U21 level as a player.

When Cummins ended his playing career, he had racked up 73 appearances in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship across 19 seasons – a record that was only bettered by Kilkenny legend Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh in 2019.

Cummins will be joined by former Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O’Connor who will form part of his backroom as a coach and has also signed a three-year contract.

The pair previously worked together when O’Connor was contracted to the Kerry senior hurlers – Cummins was part of his backroom.

Cummins was Kerry’s goalkeeping coach for six years from 2014-2020 and the U20 job in his native county is his first managerial position.

Cummins replaces John Devane in the role after he spent two years with the Premier County, who could not get his side past a strong Cork U20 side as they lost out to the champions-elect at both the semi-final and final stages of the U20 Munster Championship.

The former Tipperary goalkeeper will aim to develop the players that come through from minor level into athletes good enough for the top level of hurling.

