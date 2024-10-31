Armagh Dominates 2024 PwC Football All-Stars with Six Selections

All-Ireland champions Armagh celebrate as six of their players make the prestigious PwC Football All-Star team for 2024. The announcement, made this morning, spotlights Armagh’s star-studded lineup, led by All-Ireland captain Aidan Forker in defense. Joining him are Barry McCambridge, Ben Crealey, Rian O’Neill, Oisín Conaty, and Conor Turbitt, cementing the Orchard County’s remarkable season.

The 2024 team honors talent from five counties. Louth’s Craig Lennon, a standout wing-back from St Mochta’s, earns his county’s second-ever All-Star, a landmark moment following his 4-7 scoreline this season. Tyrone’s Niall Morgan is the only goalkeeper and past All-Star on the roster, bringing veteran expertise to the mix.

Galway, the Connacht champions and All-Ireland finalists, have five players selected across defense, midfield, and attack, reflecting their impressive season. Ulster champions Donegal see Peadar Mogan and Oisín Gallen named in the All-Star team, completing a competitive 2024 lineup.

GAA President Jarlath Burns said, “To be named among the ultimate team of players after such a memorable season is a great honor. It’s a tribute to individual brilliance within a team sport, and Armagh’s clubs and fans can take immense pride in this achievement.”

GPA CEO Tom Parsons praised the season’s stars, stating, “Armagh’s remarkable season is capped with six All-Star selections. Congratulations to each member of the Orchard County’s squad—being an All-Star and All-Ireland champion is something to be incredibly proud of.”

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner of PwC, added, “We extend our sincere congratulations to the 2024 PwC Football All-Star team. To be among the top 15 players nationwide is a phenomenal accomplishment.”

The All-Star team was selected by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists across print, radio, television, and digital media. Since 1971, the GAA All-Stars have celebrated individual excellence in Gaelic Games. The 2024 winners will be honored at a gala at the RDS, broadcast live on RTÉ TV at 7 p.m. The evening will also unveil the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer, Hurler, and Young Players of the Year awards, chosen by fellow players.

2024 PwC Football All-Stars:

1.Niall Morgan (Edendork St Malachy’s, Tyrone)

2.Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane, Galway)

3.Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann, Armagh)

4.Peadar Mogan (Naomh Naille, Donegal)

5.Dylan McHugh (Corofin, Galway)

6.Aidan Forker (Maghery Seán MacDiarmada, Armagh)

7.Craig Lennon (St Mochta’s, Louth)

8.Paul Conroy (St James’s, Galway)

9.Ben Crealey (Maghery Seán MacDiarmada, Armagh)

10.Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh)

11.John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway)

12.Oisín Conaty (Tír na nÓg, Armagh)

13.Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway)

14.Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills, Donegal)

15.Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann, Armagh)

