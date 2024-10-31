HomeSoccerCarabao Cup Quarter-Finals: Manchester United Draw Tottenham, Liverpool to Face Southampton
SoccerSoccer Irish

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals: Manchester United Draw Tottenham, Liverpool to Face Southampton

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
18

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals: Manchester United Draw Tottenham, Liverpool to Face Southampton

Manchester United will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in a high-stakes Carabao Cup quarter-final, while current titleholders Liverpool are set to take on Southampton. Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace in a thrilling London derby, and Newcastle United will play at home against Brentford. These exciting quarter-final ties are scheduled for the week of December 16.

For the first time in 14 years, no EFL clubs have reached the League Cup quarter-finals. Tottenham earned their spot after defeating Manchester City in the fourth round, while Manchester United, led by interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, secured an impressive 5-2 victory over Leicester. United aims to have their anticipated new manager, Ruben Amorim, in place by the time they meet Spurs.

2024 Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw:

•Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

•Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

•Newcastle United vs Brentford

•Southampton vs Liverpool

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Armagh Dominates PwC Football All-Stars 2024 with Six Selections
Next article
Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series with Thrilling 7-6 Comeback Over Yankees
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie