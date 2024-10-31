Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals: Manchester United Draw Tottenham, Liverpool to Face Southampton

Manchester United will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in a high-stakes Carabao Cup quarter-final, while current titleholders Liverpool are set to take on Southampton. Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace in a thrilling London derby, and Newcastle United will play at home against Brentford. These exciting quarter-final ties are scheduled for the week of December 16.

For the first time in 14 years, no EFL clubs have reached the League Cup quarter-finals. Tottenham earned their spot after defeating Manchester City in the fourth round, while Manchester United, led by interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, secured an impressive 5-2 victory over Leicester. United aims to have their anticipated new manager, Ruben Amorim, in place by the time they meet Spurs.

2024 Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw:

•Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

•Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

•Newcastle United vs Brentford

•Southampton vs Liverpool

