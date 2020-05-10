Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

No sign of the GAA starting back so I am going to continue with some of my lists. This is probably one of the more difficult ones as there has been some cracker of All-Ireland hurling finals between 2000 to 2020.

2010 Tipperary 4-17 Kilkenny 1-18 – This was a game for the history books for sure. Brian Cody’s Kilkenny were going for five All-Ireland titles in a row, but Liam Sheedy’s men put a stop to that as they ran out 8 point winners in a fearless display. Lar Corbett netted a hat trick of goals for the Premier men which halted the drive for five that many thought the Cats would get.

2. 2014 Tipperary 1-28 Kilkenny 3-22 – This was the drawn that had everything. John O’Dwyer had a free from around 97m to win the game for Tipperary, however it was deemed wide by Hawk-Eye. If Hawkeye wasn’t around I wonder would have it been given? Who knows. TJ Reid shot the lights out with 1-08, Richie Hogan put in a masterclass with 0-06. For Tipperary, Bubbles and Seamie Callanan hit 0-14 between them, 0-10 from play. Kilkenny would go on to win the replay to 2-14 three weeks later.

3. 2013 – Clare 0-25 Cork 2-19 – A cracking game that ended in a draw thanks to a last gasp point from Clare corner back Domhnall O’Donovan. Colin Ryan knocked over 12 points in a super performance, with Pat Horgan doing the majority of scoring for Cork. Clare would on to win the replay, 5-16 to 3-16 two weeks later with Shane O’Donnell bagging 3-03 in a man of the match performance.

4. 2018 – Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18 – A massive year for Limerick winning their first title since 1973. Graeme Mulcahy, Tom Morrissey and Shane Dowling bagged the goals for the Shannonsiders. Kyle Hayes put in a man of the match performance. One of the good days for Limerick supporters.

5. 2017 – Galway 0-26 Waterford 2-17 – Many thought it was going to be Waterford’s year were the famine would end. Incidentally, it was a famine for Galway as well no title since 1988. Joe Canning registered 0-09, while David Burke’s put in an inspiring performance in midfield. Burke would go on to win man of the match and Liam McCarthy headed west for the first time in 29 years.

That completes my list of the top 5 All-Ireland Finals 2000 to 2020. Keep an eye over the coming days and weeks for some more of my favourites top 5 lists.