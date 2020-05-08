Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With the GAA still a couple of months away from returning to some sort of normality, I have once again decided to look at the top 5 full in Gaelic Football from 2000-2020.

Darren Fay (Meath) – Fay had a remarkable career with the Royal county. He made his debut in 1996 and retired in 2008. He won 2 All-Ireland titles, 3 Leinster titles, 1 National League and 3-all-star awards. The Trim man simply has to go down as one of the toughest defenders that played the game.

2. Francie Bellew (Armagh) – Bellew played for the Orchard county from 2002 to 2009 making over 40 appearances. In that time he won 5 Ulster titles, 1 All-Ireland title, 1 National League and 1 all-star. With Crossmaglen he won 13 County titles, 7 Ulster titles and 5 All-Ireland titles. He will go down as one of the best to play the game.

3. Neil McGee (Donegal) – McGee has been a remarkable and still is for club and county. The Gaoth Dobhair club man has made over 170 appearances since 2005 with Donegal. He has gone on to win 5 Ulster titles, 1 All-Ireland, 1 National League and 3 all-star awards. His all-star awards came in 2011, 2012 and 2014. A tough man marker and any day you would away with a few scores would be seen as a good one.

4. Paddy Christie (Dublin) – Christie played with Dublin from 1995 to 2007. In that time the Ballymun club man won 3 Leinster titles and 1-all star. That all-star award came in 2002. A no nonsense defender that always gave 100% to the Sky Blue jersey of Dulin

5. Barry Owens (Fermanagh) – Probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves so we simply have to put on the list. He was certainly one of the best full backs around but called it a day in 2014. He made his debut in 2001 for the Ernersiders and would claim all-star awards in 2004 and 2006.

That completes my top 5 full backs in Gaelic football 2000-2020 list. Be sure to keep an eye for a few more over the next couple of days !