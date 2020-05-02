Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With the GAA showing no signs of returning for another couple of weeks I have once decided to doing some lists. I will look at my top 5 hurling full backs from 2000-2020.

Noel Hickey (Kilkenny) – The Dunnamaggin farmer played with Kilkenny from 2000 to 2013 and will go down as one of the best in the game. He won 9 All-Ireland titles, 11 Leinster titles, 4 National Leagues and 3 all-star awards. He was also named young hurler of the year in 2000. Hickey just simply has to be number one on the list.

2. Brian Lohan (Clare) – The current Clare manager was one of the best in the game and just like Hickey and O’Sullivan, a typical no nonsense defender. He played with Clare from 1993 to 2006. Additionally, he would 2 All-Ireland titles and 3 Munster titles. He would claim 4 all-star awards also.

3. Diarmuid O’Sullivan (Cork) – The Cloyne club man simply has to make the list. The man effectively known as “The Rock” still plays some club hurling. Furthermore, he was a no nonsense defender and gave it his all for the Rebels. Diarmuid retired in 2009 having made his first appearance in 1997. He bowed out with 3 All-Ireland titles, 5 Munster titles, 1 National and 4 All-star awards. He was named young hurler of the year in 1999.

4. JJ Delaney (Kilkenny) – Equally as good at wing back but Delaney won 3 all-stars in this position. The Fenians club man claimed a remarkable 9 All-Ireland titles, 11 Leinster titles, 8 National leagues and 7 all-stars. Delaney was named hurler of the year in 2003.

5. Daithi Burke (Galway) – The Turloughmore man who also plays football with Corofin has won 4 all-stars with the Galway hurlers. All of these came from 2015-2018. One of the best in the game for sure and just like the players ahead of him in the list and old fashioned no nonsense defender.

However, players like Darragh Ryan, Paul Curran and Richie McCarthy were players that were also considered. That completes my top 5 list of hurling full backs from 2000-2020.