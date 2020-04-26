Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

So with the GAA likely not go ahead this summer. I have decided to compile some lists of players. This list will look at the top 8 hurler to never win an All-Ireland.

Ken McGrath (Waterford) – One of the games greatest ever players to play the game. The Mount Sion man made his debut in 1996 and would go on to play till 2011. He would win 4 Munster titles with the Deise and three all-star award. McGrath, who is now a pundit with The Sunday Game was rather unlucky not to win a title in his 15 year career

2. Tony Browne (Waterford) – Tony made his debut in 1991 for Waterford. He would go on to play till 2014, an inter-county career spanning 23 seasons. He won 4 Munster titles, 1 National League and 3 all-stars. Browne was named hurler of the year in 1998. The Mount Sion man would also go on to claim 7 County titles.

3. Ciaran Carey (Limerick) – Ciaran made his debut in 1989 for the Shannonsiders. He would finish up inter-county hurling in 2004. He would win 2 Munster titles, 2 National League and 3 all-star awards. Carey played with his club Patrickswell from 1987 to 2004. With his club he would win 9 County titles and Munster titles.

4. John Mullane (Waterford) – Mullane was arguably one of the best forwards in the game not to win an All-Ireland medal. The De La Salle club man played with the Deise from 2001 to 2014. He would score 15-134 in 47 appearances. Mullane would win 4 Munster titles, 1 National League and 5 all-star awards. The 39 year old still plays with his club and also commentates on live games with RTE.

5. Ollie Canning (Galway) – The older brother of Joe Canning. Canning is now a pundit with Sky Sports. Canning won everything in the game bar an All-Ireland title with Galway. He made his debut in 1996 and retired in 2010. He would win 3 Connacht titles, 4 National Leagues and 4 all-star awards. With Portumna he has won 6 county titles, 3 Connacht titles and 4 All-Ireland titles. One of best corner backs over the past 20 or 30 years for sure.

6. Dan Shanahan (Waterford) – “Dan the Man” made his debut in 1995 for Waterford and would retire in 2014. Dan won 4 Munster titles, 3 all-stars and 1 National League. He would go on to win the hurler of the year award in 2007 after some superb performances. He currently still hurls with his club Lismore.

7. Damien Hayes (Galway) – Hayes played club hurling with Portumna right up till lat year. He played with Galway from 2001 to 2014, scoring 20-85 in 52 appearances. He would win 1 Connacht title, 2 National Leagues and 3 all-stars. With his club he would win 4 All-Ireland titles, 3 Connacht titles and 6 county titles. A remarkable player.

8. Paul Flynn (Waterford) – The Ballygunner man would go on to play for Waterford from 1993 to 2008. He would win 3 Munster titles, 1 National and 1 all-star award. With Ballygunner Flynn would claim 8 county titles and 1 Munster title.

That completes my list of the top 8 hurlers never to win an All-Ireland.