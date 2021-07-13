U20 Football Preview: Donegal v Monaghan – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

Here is all the information you will need to know for the Ulster u20 Football semifinal between Donegal and Monaghan
The match will throw-in at 20:00 on Friday, 16th July in Brewster Park in Fermanagh.
Donegal reached the semifinal after beating reigning Ulster Champions, Tyrone by three points in a strong performance.
The shining light of the team is the partnership between O’Donnell and McFadden in midfield. They form a strong spine for the entertaining team.
Monaghan beat out Derry last week by four points, though they did not score a lot, it was a considerably comfortable victory.
Jason Irwin made the difference on that day, scoring two goals in the first half. He will want to continue this form on Friday
The very best of luck to our Under 20 team & management in the Quarter-Final of the Ulster Championship tonight against Derry GAA in Celtic Park at 7:30pm.
This Quarter-Final will also be streamed live


Predicted Starting 15
Donegal
D Roberts (GK); C McColgan, J Grant, J Gallagher; K Tobin, D McBride, R O’Rourke; R O’Donnell, R McFadden; E Dowling, S O’Donnell, R McShane; C O’Reilly, P McGettigan, J McGroddy.
Monaghan
R Farrelly (GK); R Grimes, T McPhillips, R Boyle; D McElearney, S Hanratty, B Óg Duffy; G McPhillips, J Wilson; D Treanor, L McDonald, S Slevin; M Meehan, D Swinburne, J Irwin.
Betting
Donegal EVS
Draw 15/2
Monaghan EVS
Good luck to our club player Richard O'Rourke and the Donegal U20 team tonight against Tyrone, from everyone at Four Masters GAA.

Score Prediction
Donegal come into this game as the more exciting side, beating the reigning champions now makes them the favorites.
Although Monaghan was comfortable against Derry, Donegal will be a harder challenge.
Expect Donegal to reach the Ulster final, winning by around three points.
LATEST: Ulster U20 FC
FULL TIME IN OMAGH!
Tyrone 1-09
Donegal 1-12
Donegal win by three!
Donegal win by three!#Ulster2021 pic.twitter.com/3uSbBTW1rp
