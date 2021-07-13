U20 Football Preview: Westmeath v Offaly – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

By
James Hanly
-
0
10

Here is all the information you will need to know for the Leinster u20 Football semifinal between Westmeath and Offaly

Throw in for this Gaelic football game will be at 19:30 on Thursday, 15th July in Cusack Park in Mullingar.

The Lake County made it to the semifinal after beating Longford last week in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Westmeath’s man to look out for is center-forward, Brandon Kelly, who scored an important 1-05 in their win last week.

Similar to their opponent’s this week, Offaly beat Wexford by a single point in a nerving game last week

Their goal scorer Jack Bryant will be looking to get a few more scores in this match to take his team to the final.

 

Predicted Starting 15

Westmeath

  1. Martin (GK); J. Gahan, C. Drumm, C. Daly; E. Gaffney, D. Seery, M. Byrne; J. Murtagh, C. Daly; S. Fleming, B. Kelly, K. O’Sullivan; J. Torpey, B. McGauran, D. Hill

Offaly

  1. O’Toole (GK); F. Dempsey, K. Dolan, L. Pearson; R. Egan, J. Furlong, A. Brazil; E. Cullen, M. Tynan; C. Egan, C. Flynn, C. Donoghue; C. Delaney, J. Bryant, A. Kellaghan.

 

Betting

Westmeath 11/8

Draw 15/2

Offaly 8/11

 

Score Prediction

Both teams showed their nerve to win tight matches last week and expect this match to be the same. This game will go down to the last minute.

Westmeath looks like they have the stronger squad so expect them to score the winning point late on.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here