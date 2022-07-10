Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Derry v Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/LMSdQGygLs — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 9, 2022

Video Highlights of Galway beating Derry in the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final.

Damien Comer two goals secured Galway’s five point victory over Derry and will now play Kerry or Dublin in the All Ireland Final.

GALWAY: 1 C Gleeson; 2 L Silke, 3 S Kelly, 4 J Glynn; 5 D McHugh, 6 J Daly (0-1), 7 K Molloy; 8 P Conroy, 11 M Tierney; 9 C McDaid, 14 D Comer (2-2), 12 J Heaney (0-1); 10 P Kelly, 13 R Finnerty, 15 S Walsh (0-4, 50, 3 frees).

Substitutes: 23 F O’ Laoi for 12 J Heaney (61 mins), 18 B Mannion for 14 D Comer (68 mins), 25 D Conneely for 13 R Finnerty (68 mins), 21 Paul Kelly for 10 Patrick Kelly (73 mins).

DERRY: 1 O Lynch; 2 C McKaigue, 3 B Rogers (0-2), 4 C McCloskey; 5 C Doherty, 6 G McKinless, 7 P McGrogan; 8 C Glass, 12 E Doherty; 10 P Cassidy, 11 S Downey, 22 N toner; 12 B Heron, 13 S McGuigan (0-4, 3 frees, 50), 15 N Loughlin (0-1).

Substitutes: 9 E Bradley for 11 S Downey (45 mins), 21 L Murray (1-0) for 22 N Toner (54 mins), 19 B McCarron for 13 B Heron (61 mina),

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare

