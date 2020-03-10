Wexford v Galway takes place at 3pn on Saturday in Chadwicks Wexford Park. We have a preview of the game, as well as team news. We also have betting news. If you can’t make the game be sure to follow our live score updates.

Click here for LIVE GAA SCORE UPDATES

Preview

Looking at Wexford first. They operated in Division 1B. They finished second in the table on 8 points behind table toppers Clare. Davy Fitzgerald scored 7 goals in their 5 games. They won four of these game and lost one. The loss coming at the hands of Clare. Wexford beat Laois, Kilkenny, Dublin and Carlow in the Division. Their most recent game was a 2-29 to 1-11 over Carlow.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will look to players like Conor McDonald, Paudie Foley and Liam Ryan here for leadership. Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Og McGovern will add speed which will likely cause the Galway back line trouble.

Galway played in Division 1A of the league. They finished 3rd in the table after edging out Tipperary for the spot to progress to the quarter-finals. Galway needed to win against Tipperary to secure a quarter-final spot and they did just that with a 3-21 to 3-13 win.

Galway manager Shane O’Neill will look to the scoring threat of Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan once more. Joe Canning could return to play some part in the game also.

Team News

Galway: TBA

Wexford: TBA

Betting

Galway are the slight favourites for this game at 10/11. Wexford are 11/10 to win. It is hard to separate the sides in truth. Wexford probably have been more consistent. Home advantage tends to count for a lot in league games so Wexford to win at 11/10 is probably a good bet. Wexford v Galway is live on TG4 on Saturday at 3pm. Dont forget to follow the game on our live match tracker also.