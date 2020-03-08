Two second half goals from Conor Whelan was enough to see Galway book their place in the league quarter finals on Sunday. Galway beating Tipperary in the end 3-21 to 3-13.

Tipperary made an excellent start to this game with John McGrath scoring a goal on three minutes. Evan Niland was excellent from frees for Galway so he kept them in contention. In fact Niland hit over 0-13 frees in total for the winners. Galway had the gap down to a one score game with 20 minutes played, but up popped Loughmore-Castleiney man John McGrath with his second goal of the game. The score was 2-04 to 0-08, but the 2019 All-Ireland Champions then rattled off 1-03 without reply. Jason Forde grabbed a goal on the stroke of half time with some excellent play from Seamus Callanan in the build up finding Forde with a terrific pass. While, Ronan Maher, Callanan and Cian Darcy rattled off points. It was 3-07 to 0-09 at the break to Tipperary.

Unbelievable play by the @TipperaryGAA players to score this Jason Forde goal!! pic.twitter.com/WuVzLTUus1 — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 8, 2020

Galway came thundering into the game in the second half though. Shane O’Neill opted to move Conor Whelan to full forward from half forward which worked a treat. The Kinvara club man struck a goal 42 minutes after been set up by Brian Concannon. Tipperary though had scores of their own through Quirke, Padraic Maher, Mick Breen and Jason Forde. Tipperary ahead 3-11 to 1-14. Galway then took complete control of the game. They outscored Tipperary 2-07 to 0-02 from the remainder of the game.

Jason Flynn knocked over a sublime point from the sideline cut, Cian Darcy responded for Tipperary. However, Niland knocked over a free, before Whelan struck for his second goal with 56 minutes played with a tidy finish after a delivery from Johnny Coen. Niland then knocked over a couple of frees, while Concannon also impressed with a couple of scores from play. Cathal Mannion sealed the win when he went through the heart of defence to score Galway’s third goal of the game.

Galway: James Skehill; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Paul Killeen; Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Johnny Coen (0-01), Aidan Harte; Cathal Mannion (1-00), Conor Whelan (2-00), Evan Niland (0-14, 0-13f); Conor Cooney (0-01), Jason Flynn (0-01, sideline), Brian Concannon (0-04).

Subs: Sean Loftus for Killeen (25), Adrian Tuohey for S Cooney (45), David Burke for P Mannion (56), Niall Burke for Flynn (56), Kevin Cooney for Concannon (66).

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Paul Maher, Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher (0-01); Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher (0-01), Alan Flynn; Noel McGrath, Ger Browne; Jason Forde (1-05, 0-02f, 0-02 ’65), Seamus Callanan (0-01), Dillon Quirke (0-01); John McGrath (2-01), John O’Dwyer, Cian Darcy.

Subs: Michael Breen (0-01) for Browne (48), Sean O’Brien for P Maher (48), Paul Flynn for O’Dwyer (57), Dan McCormack for Quirke (59), Jerome Cahill for Darcy (69).