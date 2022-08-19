Aga Khan Nations Cup Day at the Dublin Horse Show

3 total views, 3 views today

Today is Longines Nations Cup of Ireland day as the home side bids to win the Aga Khan Perpetual Trophy for the first time since 2015.

The Irish team, managed by Clare’s Michael Blake, has been drawn second last to jump in the seven-team competition with round one getting underway at 3pm. The second round will begin at 4.30pm.

USA will be the first team to enter the Main Arena at the RDS, followed by Norway, Brazil, Netherlands, France, Ireland and Switzerland.

Team Ireland will jump in the following order:

Down’s Conor Swail with Count Me In will be the pathfinders for Michael Blake’s side.

Tipperary’s Max Wachman with Coolmore Showjumping’s Berlux Z will be the next Irish combination into the Main Arena.

The penultimate combination will be US-based Corkman Shane Sweetnam with The Irish Sport Horse James Kann Kruz.

Former Olympic medallist, Meath’s Cian O’Connor, will take the anchor leg for Ireland with another Irish Sport Horse, Kilkenny.

Ireland will be among five teams competing for Longines Nations Cup points in the RDS Main Arena tomorrow.

Dublin is also a scoring event for France, Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland. USA and Brazil will also field a team but will not be eligible for points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com