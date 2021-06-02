Brothers Japan and Mogul to contest Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs

Credit: The Jockey Club/Epsom Downs Racecourse.

Full brothers Japan and Mogul will contest the £330,000 Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom Downs on Friday, the first day of the two-day Cazoo Derby Festival.

Both colts, trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore partnerships, are the only Irish-trained horses declared for the 7-runner Group 1 contest.

The declared runners are as follows:

3:10pm £330,000 Coral Coronation Cup (Group 1)

(British Champions Series) 1m 4f 6y

1 Al Aasy (IRE) 4 9 0 William Haggas Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Jim Crowley

2 Highland Chief (IRE) ts, p 4 9 0 Paul & Oliver Cole Mrs Fitri Hay David Probert

3 Japan 5 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland M Matsushima/D Smith/Mrs Magnier/M Tabor Jockey TBC

4 Mogul 4 9 0 Aidan O’Brien Ireland Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Jockey TBC

5 Pyledriver 4 9 0 William Muir & Chris Grassick La Pyle Partnership Martin Dwyer

6 Albaflora 4 8 11 Ralph Beckett Miss K. Rausing Frankie Dettori

7 Alpinista 4 8 11 Sir Mark Prescott Bt Miss K. Rausing Luke Morris

