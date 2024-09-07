Connacht Clinch 28-21 Victory Over Glasgow in Pre-Season Match

Connacht finished their final pre-season game on a high, securing a 28-21 victory over Glasgow Warriors. The Westerners started strongly, with Dylan Tierney-Martin crashing over from a well-executed maul to take the early lead. Cathal Forde added the extras to make it 7-0.

Glasgow responded with a try from Tom Jordan, leveling the score at 7-7, but Connacht struck back swiftly. A second maul try, credited to David O’Connor, put them ahead once more. Forde’s consistent kicking made it 14-7 before Shane Jennings crossed the line just before half-time for a 21-14 lead.

Connacht’s intensity carried into the second half, with Shayne Bolton adding a try, extending the lead to 28-14. Despite a late surge from Glasgow, who scored through Gregor Brown, Connacht held firm for a deserved win. A strong finish to pre-season with plenty of positives to take into the competitive campaign ahead!

Connacht play Bristol next week in closed doors match.

