Connacht Rugby Injury Updates Announced

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

Connacht Rugby has revealed the latest news and information surrounding their injury worries ahead of round 1 of the URC season against Cardiff and for the rest of the upcoming season.

In a media call on Tuesday, September 21st. Connacht manager Andy Friend gave updates on who will be out of action for their round 1 tie against Cardiff while giving injury updates on the rest of the squad who have been picked up serious injuries that could keep them out long-term or any player who may have picked up a knock in training.

When asked about the injury update on Irish international centre Bundee Aki who has been out of action after suffering a neck injury. He was further asked when Connacht fans should expect him back to full fitness, Friend said;

”He is back training now, but we probably won’t see him until round 4, possibly round 5.”

The remainder of the injuries were announced with a further 9 players doubtful for the first round against Cardiff on Friday the 24th of September with some players not expected back until the latter rounds of the URC for the 2021/2022 season.

  • Tongan native Leva Fifita (finger) is rehabilitating from a finger injury and will return to team training next week.
  • Colm Reilly (ankle) sustained an ankle injury in training last week and will be out of action for a number of weeks.
  • Bundee Aki (neck), Caolin Blade (Achilles), Sam Illo (foot), Sean Masterson (Achilles), Peter Robb (back) and Alex Wootton (calf) are all nearing a return to training over the next 2-4 weeks from their respective injuries.
  • Denis Buckley (knee) and Gavin Thornbury (shoulder) are continuing their rehabilitation from long term injuries.

