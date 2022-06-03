Eventing stars competing at Millstreet this weekend

16 total views, 16 views today

Riders and horses from 10 nations are competing at the Millstreet International in Co Cork, this weekend, with eventing competition from Ponies to 4* level.

The Horse Sport Ireland CCI4*-L will be a selection trial for the FEI World Eventing Championships in Italy in September and features top riders from Ireland, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Japan and New Zealand. The recent Badminton winner and Tokyo 2020 team gold medallist, Britain’s Laura Collett, riding Dacapo, heads a competitive field.

England-based New Zealanders Tim and Jonelle Price bring Coup De Coeur and Happy Boy (Tim) and Kilbunny Andy (Jonelle). They are joined by New Zealand-based Clarke Johnston (Menlo Park and Leopard’ss Action) and Virginia Thompson (Capitaine De Hus Z and Gladstone) as well as Samantha Lissington (Ricker Ridge Sooty GNZ).

The Australians won team silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games and team member Kevin McNab (Willunga) will be one to watch. He is joined by US-based Clayton Fredericks, a world silver medallist in 2006, on FE Coldplay and Bill Levett (Sligo Candy Cane).

Ireland well represented

Ireland are the reigning world silver medallists and will be well represented by Cathal Daniels, a member that 2018 team and the individual European bronze medallist in 2019, riding CDS Cairnview Romulo. Louise Bloomer (Hollybrook Hotshot), Elizabeth Power (Senza Fine) and Alison Holden (O My Balladeer) will also compete for the home side.

The Connolly’s RED MILLS CCI4*-S is a predominantly Irish affair, but there will be a big challenge from Jonelle Price on her 2018 Luhmuhlen five-star winner Faerie Dianimo.

“It’s great to be seeing so many big names from overseas returning to Millstreet,”’ said event director Thomas Duggan. “There’s always a great Irish welcome and a fun atmosphere, and course-designer Mike Etherington-Smith and all the team have been working hard to produce the usual excellent educational competitions for the star horses of the future.”

