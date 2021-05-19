FAI confirms friendly games against Andorra and Hungary

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
0
The Republic of Ireland will play two International friendly games in June 2021. Credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile. Provided by FAI.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed details of the Republic of Ireland Senior Men’s friendly games in June.

Stephen Kenny’s side will travel to Barcelona to face Andorra on June 3 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff with kick-off at 5pm Irish time (6pm local time).

The Republic of Ireland squad will then travel to Budapest for a fixture against Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion, with kick-off at 7pm Irish time (8pm local time).

Kenny’s squad will commence a training camp in Girona, Spain on Friday, May 28 before the two June fixtures.

Republic of Ireland – June 2021 Fixtures

3 June 2021 Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Johan Cruyff, 5pm Irish time.
8 June 2021 Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, 7pm Irish time.

