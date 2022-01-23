Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Fixtures

2 total views, 2 views today
The Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 games have been confirmed following this weekend’s action in Europe’s premier rugby tournament.
With Ulster, Leinster and Munster all having home advantage in the second leg, they will travel away on the weekend of 8, 9, 10 April.
Ulster visit Toulouse, Leinster have the short journey to Connacht, while Munster travel to Exeter Chiefs.
In all-French clashes Stade Francais will host Racing 92 while Union Bordeaux-Begles will entertain Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.
Sale Sharks are at home to Bristol Bears in an all-English match, while French sides Montpellier and Clermont Auverge will host English teams Harlequins and Leicester Tigers respectively.
The second leg games will be played on the weekend of 15, 16, 17 April.
Exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in the coming days.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP
Round of 16 first leg – 8/9/10 April
Stade Francais v Racing 92
Toulouse v Ulster
Union Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle
Connacht v Leinster
Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears
Exeter Chiefs v Munster
Montpellier v Harlequins
Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers
Round of 16 second leg – 15/16/17 April
Racing 92 v Stade Francais
Ulster v Toulouse
La Rochelle v Union Bordeaux-Begles
Leinster v Connacht
Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks
Munster v Exeter Chiefs
Harlequins v Montpellier
Leicester Tigers v Clermont Auvergne