Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Fixtures

The Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 games have been confirmed following this weekend’s action in Europe’s premier rugby tournament.

With Ulster, Leinster and Munster all having home advantage in the second leg, they will travel away on the weekend of 8, 9, 10 April.

Ulster visit Toulouse, Leinster have the short journey to Connacht, while Munster travel to Exeter Chiefs.

In all-French clashes Stade Francais will host Racing 92 while Union Bordeaux-Begles will entertain Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Sale Sharks are at home to Bristol Bears in an all-English match, while French sides Montpellier and Clermont Auverge will host English teams Harlequins and Leicester Tigers respectively.

The second leg games will be played on the weekend of 15, 16, 17 April.

Exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in the coming days.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

Round of 16 first leg – 8/9/10 April

Stade Francais v Racing 92

Toulouse v Ulster

Union Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle

Connacht v Leinster

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears

Exeter Chiefs v Munster

Montpellier v Harlequins

Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers

Round of 16 second leg – 15/16/17 April

Racing 92 v Stade Francais

Ulster v Toulouse

La Rochelle v Union Bordeaux-Begles

Leinster v Connacht

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks

Munster v Exeter Chiefs

Harlequins v Montpellier

Leicester Tigers v Clermont Auvergne

