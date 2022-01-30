Irish athletes in record breaking form

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

Irish athletes have been in good form during the past week, with a number of them setting new records.

This weekend, Molly Scott equalled the national 60m indoor record, before breaking it hours later, at the IUAA Track & Field Intervarsity Championships.

The Carlow athlete ran 7.27 earlier in the day to become a joint holder of the record with Amy Foster.

The St. Laurence O’Toole’s sprinter later became outright holder of the record with a stunning time of 7.23 seconds. Scott burst from the blocks in her now trademark style and powered all the way to the line to claim top spot on the Irish all-time list.

Israel Olatunde from UCD AC provided a new Irish U23 60m Record of 6.64 at TUS International Arena in Athlone, only two weeks after breaking Paul Hession’s 10 year old record.

East Cavan Eagles AC’s Casey Mulvey  set a new Irish U20 indoor record of 15.30m in the Shot Put at the Notre Dame Invite last weekend.

Rhasidat Adeleke broke her own Irish U23 400m Indoor Record last Sunday, setting a new time of 52.61 seconds. Adeleke is now a podium part of the all-time Irish senior list behind Karen Shinkins (51.58) and Phil Healy (51.94).

