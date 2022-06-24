Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium this weekend

9 total views, 9 views today

The 150th consecutive Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships is set to continue an illustrious history as the cream of Irish athletics talent take to Morton Stadium this weekend (Saturday June 25th and Sunday June 26th).

The first national athletics championships were organised in College Park (Trinity College Dublin) on July 7th, 1873. The Championships have been held every year since then, making the Irish national championships the longest running consecutive national senior championships in the world.

Aiming for World qualifying times

Throughout their history they have seen Ireland’s top athletics talent secure both championship title and qualifications for international success. This weekend athletes will be looking to secure world ranking points and qualifying standards ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month and the European Athletics Championships in Munich in August.

The action gets underway from 1.30pm on Saturday, with a second helping taking place on Sunday from 1pm.

Both days of the competition will be streamed on the Athletics Ireland YouTube Channel. RTÉ will be covering the Championships on Radio 1 throughout both days and RTÉ 1 Live television coverage from 6:05pm-8:30pm on Sunday.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com