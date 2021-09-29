2 total views, 2 views today

Manny Pacquiao Announces his Retirement from Boxing

Eight-division world champion and all-time great Manny Pacquiao has announced retirement from boxing at the age of 42.

The now Philippines senator announced he will be hanging up the gloves for good on Wednesday from a social media post.

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

After posting a 14-minute goodbye video on his Facebook page, he went on to say;

“As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,”

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement.”

The ”Pac-Man”has finished his glittering career with a massive record of 72 fights, 8 losses and 2 draws. Of those 62 victories, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision.

He started his professional career on January 22nd, 1995 at the age of 16 and went on to win 12 world titles and is the only fighter in history to win a title in eight different classes.

His last fight was a losing effort against Cuban Yordenis Ugás from a Unanimous Decision in August of this year at the age of 42.

The loss was Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years after his split decision victory over American Keith Thurman in 2019.

The Philippines fighter holds a strong resumé, facing off against the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Antonio Margarito and his iconic four fights with Juan Manuel Márquez just to name a few.

His retirement has been a long time coming with numerous hints about his eagerness to step out of the ring and into the political landscape in his home country of the Philippines.

Earlier this month, Pacquiao was nominated by a faction of the ruling party, PDP-Laban, which he accepted and will now run for the presidency in the May 2022 elections.

