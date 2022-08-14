Michael Murphy & Cleverboy win second bronze medal at FEI Para Dressage World Championships

9 total views, 9 views today

A few days after winning his first ever World Championship medal, Michael Murphy won a second bronze medal in Denmark.

In the Grade I Freestyle Individual Championship at the ECCO FEI World Para Dressage Championships at Herning in Denmark Murphy and Cleverboy achieved a second podium finish this week.

A score of 78.387% in Sunday’s Freestyle To Music Grand Prix with the 15-year-old gelding Cleverboy saw them claim a second bronze medal of the Championships.

Italy’s Sara Morganti took the gold medal with a score of 80.653 %, while silver went to Latvia’s Rihards Snikus on a score of 78.400%.

Horse Sport Ireland Para Dressage High Performance Director, Debora Pijpers said:

“I am very proud of how all four Irish Para Dressage combinations presented themselves this World Championships. Highlights were absolutely Michael Murphy and Cleverboy obtaining a historical bronze medal in the individual competition and a bronze medal again in the Freestyle (Grade I), with a gap of 0,013% separating them from a silver medal.

“The aim for the team result was to achieve a top 12 position, so I’m very pleased with the 9th position and the promising scores (76,072%, 69,824%, 67,975%) that contributed to this. I feel that each rider as an individual but also our team has grown from all valuable experiences in Tokyo last year. We are very happy with the results now and we are motivated and inspired to develop and improve our team further!”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com