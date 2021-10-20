7 total views, 7 views today

Newcastle United Sack Steve Bruce

Newcastle United have sacked head coach Steve Bruce.

Rumours have been persisting for weeks of Bruce’s dismissal after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed a £305m takeover of Newcastle on October 7th.

The 60-year-old Bruce was in the dug-out for his side’s 2-3 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, which was his 1,000th match as a manager. With non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and director Amanda Staveley in the stands at St. James’s Park.

The defeat to Tottenham was Newcastle’s 5th league loss of the season, with the club second from bottom, winless after their opening eight games of the campaign.

Now, it has been confirmed that Steve Bruce has left the club by mutual consent, with the club confirming this in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A club statement read;

Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure. Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. #NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

A statement was also released from Bruce after his departure from Tyneside;

“I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Assistant coach Graeme Jones will take charge of the squad on an interim basis, starting with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, and will be joined by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

