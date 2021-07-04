Video: Broome lands Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
14
Broome and Colin Keane win the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. Credit: @grancegalop.

Broome achieved his first Group 1 success on Sunday afternoon with victory in the Grand Prix de Saint Cloud.

The son of Australia made all in the 1 mile 2 furlong contest under jockey Colin Keane to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a first success in the St-Cloud contest.

Broome had a length in hand on Ebaiyra with Gold Trip third and In Swoop fourth.

Broome finished fourth in the 2019 Investec Derby at Epsom but only managed two runs last season.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Baron Samedi, who was prominent in the early stages, faded late on.

