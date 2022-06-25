Westover gives Colin Keane a first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

2 total views, 2 views today

Westover (11/8jf) gave Colin Keane a first victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh on Sunday.

Arguably an unluckly third in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom three weeks ago, the Ralph Beckett-trained colt ran out a seven-length winner of Ireland’s Premier Classic.

In the colours of Juddmonte Farms, the son of Frankel was never seriously challenged inthe 1 mile 4 furlong contest.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Piz Badile (18/1) was runner-up with 16/1 chance French Claim another two lengths back in third.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly Tuesday, supplemented during the week for the race, was a disappointing fourth, a further one and a quarter lengths behind.

Murtagh and Cohen win Gain Railway Stakes

Johnny Murtagh and Ben Cohen teamed up to win the Gain Railways Stakes with Shartash (9/1) for The Aga Khan. The two-year-old son of the Irish National Stud’s Invincible Spirit held off the challenge of the Aidan O’Brien-handled favourite Blackbeard (5/6). Apache Outlaw (22/1) was a further length and a quarter back in third.

Aikhal is impressive

The Group 3 The Arm Holding International Stakes saw Aikhal run out an impressive four and a quarter length winner under Ryan Moore. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the two-year-old son of Galileo beat Dermot Weld’s Duke De Sessa, with Rumbles Of Thunder from the Paddy Toomey yard a further half a length behind in third.

In the opening Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes (Listed Race), Teresa Mendoza (4/1) went one spot better than her runner-up position in the race last year. The Ken Condon-trained four-year-old, ridden by Billy Lee, got the better of Prisoner’s Dilemma (18/1)by half a length the same distance further back to Power Under Me (15/8f) in third.

The 5/1 shot Night Of Romance was a winner of the Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap for Joseph O’Brien and rider Dylan Browne McMonagle, ahead of the favourite Needle Lace (9/4) and Marbling (5/1).

The Jim Bolger-Kevin Manning partnership was successful with the son of Teofilo, Wexford Native (18/5), in the Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes over a mile. Fourth last time out in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas, Wexford Native challenged wide of Ryan Moore on The Acropolis (7/1), who had finished one from last on his most recent outing in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly at the beginning of June. Emphatic Answer (5/1) was third for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

