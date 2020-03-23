Here is a list of NFL free agency tracker: Team-by-team additions, trades thanks to NFL.COM

Arizona Cardinals

Biggest remaining needs: OL, edge rusher, DL

De’Vondre Campbell, LB: Agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to his agent.

Kenyan Drake, RB: The team placed the transition tag on Drake. The RB signed the tag on March 21.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR: Re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR: Acquired in a trade with the Texans (along with a fourth-round pick) in exchange for RB David Johnson, as well as a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-rounder, Rapoport reported.

Devon Kennard, LB: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $20 million deal that includes $12.25 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jordan Phillips, DT: Signing with the Cardinals on a three-year contract, per Rapoport.

Atlanta Falcons

Biggest remaining needs: CB, LB, S

Tyeler Davison, DT: Agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $4.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Dante Fowler Jr., Edge: Expected to sign a three-year deal worth up to $48 million with the Falcons, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Todd Gurley, RB: Agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons, Rapoport reported. He received a bonus of $7.5 million from the Rams, and there is a $2.5 million offset. In total, Gurley gets $11 million to play in 2020, per Rapoport.

Hayden Hurst, TE: Acquired in a trade with the Ravens (along with a 2020 fourth-round pick) in exchange for 2020 second- and fifth-round selections, per Rapoport.

Baltimore Ravens

Biggest remaining needs: LB, edge rusher, OL

Michael Brockers, DT: Agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the team, with $21 million fully guaranteed, per Garafolo and Rapoport.

Calais Campbell, DE: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Per Rapoport, the Ravens are finalizing a two-year, $27 million deal with Campbell that will include $20 million guaranteed.

Matt Judon, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Judon.

Matt Skura, C: The team placed the original-round tender on the restricted free agent, per Garafolo. If another team signs him to a contract and Baltimore doesn’t match, the Ravens will not receive any compensation.

Jihad Ward, DE: Agreed to a return on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Buffalo Bills

Biggest remaining needs: CB, RB, OL

Mario Addison, Edge: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $30.45 million contract that includes $15.25 million in guarantees, Pelissero reported.

Vernon Butler, DT: Signing with the Bills on a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with $9.3 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Stefon Diggs, WR: Acquired in a trade with the Vikings (along with a 2020 seventh-round pick) in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick, Pelissero reported.

Quinton Jefferson, DE: Expected to sign with the Bills on a two-year deal, per Rapoport.

Sean Mannion, QB: Re-signed with Minnesota, per Pelissero.

Josh Norman, CB: Agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract with a maximum value of $8 million with incentives, Garafolo reported.

Quinton Spain, OG: Re-signed to a three-year, $15 million contract, Rapoport reported.

Carolina Panthers

Biggest remaining needs: CB, DL, OL

Kyle Allen, QB: The exclusive rights free agent signed a one-year extension, the team announced.

Tre Boston, S: Re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $18 million deal with $9.5 million in the first year, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB: Agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract that includes $33 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero reported.

Pharoh Cooper, WR: Signed a one-year contract with the Panthers, the team announced.

Seth DeValve, TE: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Panthers, per Pelissero.

John Miller, G: Signing with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $4 million, Rapoport reported.

Russell Okung, LT: The Panthers tentatively agreed to acquire Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for guard Trai Turner, Rapoport reported.

Seth Roberts, WR: Signing a new deal with the Panthers (terms not yet disclosed), Rapoport reported.

Stephen Weatherly, DE: Agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal, per his agent.

Chicago Bears

Biggest remaining needs: OL, CB, S

Artie Burns, CB: Signing a one-year deal, per his agent.

Deon Bush, S: Re-signing on a one-year deal worth $1.4 million, Rapoport reported.

Nick Foles, QB: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth-round pick (No. 140 overall), Garafolo reported. Foles’ current contract will be restructured as part of the deal.

Jimmy Graham, TE: Signing a two-year deal worth $16 million, per Rapoport. The contract includes $9 million guaranteed and has a no-trade clause, Garafolo reported.

Robert Quinn, Edge: Agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed, per his agent, Sean Kiernan.

Danny Trevathan, LB: Agreed to a three-year extension worth $21.75 million in base value and has a maximum of $24 million. The deal includes $14 million in guarantees, Rapoport reported.

Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest remaining needs: QB, OL, LB

Mackensie Alexander, CB: Signing a one-year, $4 million deal, Pelissero reported.

A.J. Green, WR: The team placed the franchise tag on Green.

D.J. Reader, DT: Expected to sign a four-year, $53 million contract, per Rapoport.

Trae Waynes, CB: Agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Cleveland Browns

Biggest remaining needs: OL, S, LB

Andrew Billings, DT: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal with $3.5 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Jack Conklin, OT: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million deal with the Browns (with $30 million fully guaranteed), per Rapoport.

B.J. Goodson, LB: Signed a one-year deal with the Browns, per Pelissero and Garafolo.

Austin Hooper, TE: Agreed to terms with the Browns on a four-year, $44 million deal (with $23 million guaranteed in the first two years) that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, per Michael Silver, Pelissero and Rapoport.

Kareem Hunt, RB: The team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent.

Andy Janovich, FB: Acquired in a trade with the Broncos in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick, reported NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Kevin Johnson, CB: Agreed to a one year, $3.5 million deal that has a max value of $6 million, Rapoport reported.

Karl Joseph, S: Signing with the Browns on a one-year deal, according to Rapoport.

Case Keenum, QB: Agreed on a three-year, $18 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Andrew Sendejo, S: Signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal, per Garafolo.

Dallas Cowboys

Biggest remaining needs: Edge rusher, CB, S

Anthony Brown, CB: Signed a three-year deal worth $15.5 million, Rapoport reported.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S: Signing a one-year deal worth $4 million ($2.5 million guaranteed), NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported.

Amari Cooper, WR: Cooper has re-signed on a five-year, $100 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed ($40 million at signing, another $20 million for injury that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of 2022 league year), Rapoport and Garafolo reported.

Kai Forbath, K: Re-signing with Dallas (terms not yet disclosed), according to Rapoport.

Blake Jarwin, TE: Re-signed with the Cowboys on a three-year deal worth up to $24.25 million (with $9.25 million guaranteed), Rapoport and Garafolo reported.

Sean Lee, LB: Re-signing with the Cowboys on a one-year, $4.5 million deal that includes $2 million guaranteed, reported Rapoport and Garafolo.

Joe Looney, C/G: Re-signing with the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth $2.4375 million, per Garafolo.

Gerald McCoy, DT: Agreed to terms with the Cowboys on a three-year, $18.3 million deal that can reach around $20 million with incentives, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.

Dak Prescott, QB: The team has placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott.

Darian Thompson, S: Re-signed with the Cowboys, the team announced.

Denver Broncos

Biggest remaining needs: WR, OL, DL

A.J. Bouye, CB: Acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick, Pelissero reported.

Jurrell Casey, DL: Acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick, Rapoport reported.

Graham Glasgow, OG: Agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal, with $25 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Melvin Gordon, RB: Agreed to terms with the Broncos on a two-year, $16 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Justin Simmons, S: The team placed the franchise tag on Simmons.

Nick Vannett, TE: Signed a two-year deal with the Broncos, Rapoport reported.

Detroit Lions

Biggest remaining needs: CB, DL, OL

Jamie Collins, LB: Agreed to terms with the Lions on a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport and Garafolo.

Chase Daniel, QB: Agreed to a deal with the Lions, per Garafolo.

Duron Harmon, DB: Acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots along with a 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 235 overall) in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 172), Rapoport and Pelissero reported.

Jayron Kearse, S: Signing a one-year, $2.75 million deal, Pelissero reported.

Miles Killebrew, S: Agreed to terms with the Lions, the team announced.

Danny Shelton, DL: Agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with Detroit, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Desmond Trufant, CB: Agreed to terms with the Lions on a two-year, $21 million deal, per Pelissero.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT: Agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with the Lions, per Garafolo.

Nick Williams, DT: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Lions, the team announced.

Green Bay Packers

Biggest remaining needs: TE, WR, OL

Christian Kirksey, LB: Signed a two-year, $16 million deal, per Garafolo.

Marcedes Lewis, TE: Re-signing with the Packers on a one-year deal with a base value of $2.25 million, including more than $1 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Rick Wagner, OT: Wagner has agreed to terms with the Packers, according to Garafolo and Rapoport.

Houston Texans

Biggest remaining needs: WR, DL, OL

Randall Cobb, WR: Agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network analyst James Jones and Tom Pelissero reported.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, K: Re-signed with the Texans on a four-year, $17.65 million contract that includes $9 million guaranteed, Garafolo reported.

Darren Fells, TE: Re-signed with the Texans on a two-year, $7 million, Rapoport reported.

Phillip Gaines, CB: Agreed to terms with Texans, the team announced.

Vernon Hargreaves III, CB: Agreed to terms with Texans, the team announced.

David Johnson, RB: Acquired in a trade with the Cardinals (along with a 2020 second-round pick and 2021 fourth-rounder) in exchange for WR DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick, Rapoport reported.

AJ McCarron, QB: Re-signed with the Texans on a one-year, $4 million deal, of which $3.75 million is fully guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

Eric Murray, S: Agreed to terms with the Texans, the team announced

Brent Qvale, T: Agreed to terms with the Texans, the team announced.

Bradley Roby, CB: Roby has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract to remain in Houston, according to Palmer, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Jaylen Watkins, DB: Signing with the Texans on a two-year, $3 million deal, per Pelissero.

Indianapolis Colts

Biggest remaining needs: WR, DL, TE

DeForest Buckner, DT: Acquired via a trade with the 49ers in exchange for Indianapolis’ 2020 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), Rapoport reported. The Colts are also giving Buckner a massive extension worth $21 million per season.

Anthony Castonzo, OT: Agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract to remain in Indianapolis, Pelissero reported.

Le’Raven Clark, OL: Re-signing with the Colts, per Pelissero.

Philip Rivers, QB: Signed a one-year deal worth $25 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Judy Battista and Rapoport.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest remaining needs: CB, DL, OL

Darqueze Dennard, CB: Agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Rodney Gunter, DL: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Jaguars, the team announced.

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue.

Joe Schobert, LB: Agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million contract that includes $22.5 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

Tyler Shatley, C/G: Re-signing with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.51 million deal that includes $600 thousand in guarantees, per Pelissero.

Kansas City Chiefs

Biggest remaining needs: CB, LB, OL

Antonio Hamilton, CB: Signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Rapoport reported.

Chad Henne, QB: Re-signed with Kansas City (terms not yet disclosed), the team announced.

Chris Jones, DT: The team placed the franchise tag on Jones.

Damien Williams, RB: The team picked up a $2.3 million contract option for 2020 on Williams.

Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest remaining needs: WR, CB, RB

Nelson Agholor, WR: Signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, Rapoport reported.

Eli Apple, CB: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Raiders, Rapoport reported.

Maliek Collins, DT: Agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with $5.75 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Jeff Heath, S: Signing with the Raiders on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, Pelissero reported.

Eric Kush, OL: Agreed to terms with the Raiders, Kush announced.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with the Raiders, Rapoport and Garafolo reported. The deal includes $13.5 million in guarantees.

Cory Littleton, LB: Agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $36 million, Rapoport reported.

Marcus Mariota, QB: Agreed to terms on a contract with the Raiders, per Rapoport.

Carl Nassib, DE: Signing with the Raiders on a three-year, $25 million deal, per Rapoport. The deal includes $17 million fully guaranteed at signing and has a max value of $28 million.

Jason Witten, TE: Agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3.5 million fully guaranteed and carries a max value of $4.75 million with incentives, Rapoport and Pelissero reported.

Los Angeles Chargers

Biggest remaining needs: QB, OL, LB

Bryan Bulaga, OT: Agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, according to Rapoport.

Austin Ekeler, RB: Agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Chris Harris, CB: Signing with the Chargers on a two-year, $17 million contract that has a max value of $20 million and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport and Garafolo reported.

Hunter Henry, TE: The team placed the franchise tag on Henry.

Linval Joseph, DT: Agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract that can be worth up to $19 million with incentives, Garafolo reported.

Trai Turner, OG: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for left tackle Russell Okung, Rapoport reported.

Los Angeles Rams

Biggest remaining needs: Edge rusher, LB, RB

Austin Blythe, OL: Agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced.

Leonard Floyd, Edge: Signing a one-year, $10 million fully guaranteed deal that could be worth up to $13.5 million with incentives, Pelissero and Garafolo reported.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT: Signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Rams, according to Pelissero and Rapoport.

Andrew Whitworth, OL: Re-signed to a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $12.5 million guaranteed and has a max value of $37.5 million, Rapoport reported.

Miami Dolphins

Biggest remaining needs: QB, OL, RB

Adrian Colbert, S: Re-signed to a one-year, $1.775 million contract with the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.

Ereck Flowers, OT: Signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins that includes $19.95 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB: Signed with the Dolphins, the team announced.

Jordan Howard, RB: Signed a two-year, $10 million contract, per Rapoport.

Byron Jones, CB: Signed a five-year, $82 million contract that includes $54.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Ted Karras, OL: Signed a one-year, $4 million contract, per Rapoport.

Shaq Lawson, Edge: Signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins, Rapoport reported.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Edge: Signed a two-year, $15 million contract that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Elandon Roberts, LB: Signed with the Dolphins, the team announced.

Kyle Van Noy, LB: Signed a four-year, $51 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Minnesota Vikings

Biggest remaining needs: CB, WR, edge rusher

Dan Bailey, K: Agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced. Bailey’s deal is a three-year, $10 million contract that pays $4.25 million in Year 1 and has a max value of $12 million with field-goal percentage incentives, per Pelissero.

C.J. Ham, FB: Re-signed with the Vikings on a four-year, $12.25 million contract, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.

Anthony Harris, S: The team placed the franchise tag on Harris.

Rashod Hill, OT: Agreed to terms with the Vikings, the team announced.

Michael Pierce, DT: Agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal with a max value of $28 million, per Rapoport. He will receive $18 million guaranteed.

Eric Wilson, LB: The team placed a second-round tender on the restricted free agent, according to Garafolo.

New England Patriots

Biggest remaining needs: TE, QB, LB

Beau Allen, DT: Signing a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, per Pelissero.

Damiere Byrd, WR: Signing a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Patriots, per Garafolo.

Brian Hoyer, QB: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal, Rapoport reported.

Devin McCourty, S: Agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $17 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Adrian Phillips, S: The veteran announced that he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots.

Matthew Slater, ST: Agreed to a two-year extension to stay in New England, per Rapoport. Slater’s $5.3 million deal includes $2.375 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

Joe Thuney, OG: The team placed the franchise tag on Thuney.

Danny Vitale, FB: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Patriots, per Pelissero.

New Orleans Saints

Biggest remaining needs: WR, OL, CB

Drew Brees, QB: Re-signing with the Saints on a two-year contract worth roughly $50 million, Rapoport reported.

Taysom Hill, QB: The team placed a first-round tender on the restricted free agent.

Malcolm Jenkins, S: Signing with the Saints on a four-year, $32 million contract that includes $16.25 million guaranteed and has a max value of $35 million, Rapoport reported.

David Onyemata, DT: Re-signed with the Saints, Garafolo reported, for three years and $27 million.

Andrus Peat, OT: Peat agreed to stay with the team on a five-year contract, the Saints announced. Per Rapoport, the deal is worth $57.5 million, with $33 million guaranteed.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR: Agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract, Palmer reported.

D.J. Swearinger, S: Agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, Rapoport reported.

New York Giants

Biggest remaining needs: OL, edge rusher, S

James Bradberry, CB: Agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Nate Ebner, DB: Agreed to join Giants, according to Rapoport.

Kyler Fackrell, LB: Agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million deal, per Garafolo.

Cam Fleming, T: Signing with the Giants on a one-year deal with a max value of $4 million, per Garafolo and Pelissero.

Blake Martinez, LB: Agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, Garafolo and Rapoport reported.

David Mayo, LB: Re-signed to a three-year, $8.4 million extension, Rapoport reported.

Colt McCoy, QB: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Giants, Garafolo reported.

Levine Toilolo, TE: Agreed to a two-year, $6.2 million contract that includes $3.5 million guaranteed, Garafolo reported.

Leonard Williams, DL: The team placed the franchise tag on Williams.

New York Jets

Biggest remaining needs: edge rusher, OT, CB

Josh Andrews, C/G: Signing with the Jets, per his agency.

Pierre Desir, CB: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, per Rapoport.

George Fant, T: Agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth 27.3 million with a max value of $30 million, per Rapoport.

Alex Lewis, G: Agreed to terms on a new deal (terms not disclosed), the team announced.

Connor McGovern, C: Signing with the Jets on a three-year, $27 million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, per Pelissero.

Brian Poole, CB: Re-signing with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Greg Van Roten, OL: Signed a three-year deal with the Jets, per Rapoport.

Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest remaining needs: WR, LB, OL

Jatavis Brown, LB: Signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Javon Hargrave, NT: Agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport reported.

Rodney McLeod, S: Agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract, per Rapoport.

Jalen Mills, S: Agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per Garafolo.

Will Parks, S: Signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia, Palmer reported.

Darius Slay, CB: Acquired in a trade with the Lions in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-rounder, Rapoport reported. As part of the deal with Philly, Slay receives a three-year, $50 million extension with $30 million guaranteed.

Nate Sudfeld, QB: Re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year, $2 million deal ($500,000 guaranteed) with $3 million in incentives, Pelissero reported.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Biggest remaining needs: DL, TE, OL

Bud Dupree, Edge: The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree.

Eric Ebron, TE: Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers, per Rapoport.

Derek Watt, FB: Agreed to a three-year, $9.75 million deal that includes $3.25 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport and Garafolo.

Chris Wormley, DT: The team is finalizing a deal to send a fifth-round pick in 2021 to Baltimore for Wormley and a 2021 seventh-rounder, per Garafolo and Pelissero.

Stefen Wisniewski, OL: Agreed to a two-year deal, per Pelissero.

San Francisco 49ers

Biggest remaining needs: OL, CB, WR

Arik Armstead, DL: Re-signed with the 49ers on a five-year contract worth up to $85 million, according to Rapoport. The deal includes $48.5 million guaranteed.

Ben Garland, C: Re-signing with the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $2.25 million, according to Rapoport.

Jimmie Ward, S: Re-signing with the 49ers on a three-year contract worth up to $28.5 million, according to Rapoport.

Seattle Seahawks

Biggest remaining needs: Edge rusher, OL, CB

B.J. Finney, OL: Signing with the Seahawks on a two-year, $8 million deal, according to Pelissero.

Jacob Hollister, TE: The team is giving Hollister a second-round tender, per Pelissero.

Bruce Irvin, Edge: Expected to sign with the Seahawks, Rapoport reported.

Cedric Ogbuehi, T: Agreed to terms on a deal with the Seahawks, per Garafolo.

Greg Olsen, TE: Signed a one-year, $7 million deal in February, per Garafolo.

Jarran Reed, DT: Reed re-signed with the Seahawks on a two-year, $23 million contract, Pelissero reported.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Biggest remaining needs: OL, DL, RB

Shaquil Barrett, Edge: The team is placing the franchise tag on Barrett.

Tom Brady, QB: Brady has signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year deal with $50 million guaranteed, according to Pelissero, with up to $4.5 million each year in performance-based incentives. Per Pelissero, the deal also includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause.

Joe Haeg, OL: Haeg is signing a one-year, $2.3 million deal with a chance to make $3.3 million, per Garafolo and Rapoport.

Kevin Minter, LB: Agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, the team announced.

Jason Pierre-Paul, Edge: Re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal, Rapoport reported.

Tennessee Titans

Biggest remaining needs: Edge rusher, OL, CB

Vic Beasley, Edge: Agreed to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million fully guaranteed, with a max value of $12 million, Rapoport reported.

Derrick Henry, RB: The team placed the franchise tag on Henry.

Dennis Kelly, OT: Agreed to terms on a deal to return to the team. Per Pelissero, it is for three years and worth $21 million, with $8.75 million guaranteed.

Ryan Tannehill, QB: Agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract that includes $62 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Washington Redskins

Biggest remaining needs: OL, edge rusher, TE

Sean Davis, S: Agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Thomas Davis, LB: Agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract that includes a $1.75 million signing bonus and has a max value of $3.75 million, Pelissero reported.

Kendall Fuller, CB: Signed a four-year contract worth roughly $40 million, Rapoport and Pelissero reported.

J.D. McKissic, RB: Signing a two-year deal with the Redskins, Pelissero reported.

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB: Agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.45 million with incentives, Rapoport reported.

Brandon Scherff, OG: The team placed the franchise tag on Scherff.

Wes Schweitzer, OG: Signed a three-year deal worth $13.5 million, per Garafolo.