Olympic Games Schedule and Information

When do the Olympics start in 2021

  • Start date: Friday, July 23
  • Opening ceremony time: 12pm Irish Time

How to watch the opening ceremony in Ireland

  • TV Channel: RTÉ

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be airing on Irish screens throughout the summer, kicking off ifs live coverage with the opening ceremony on July 23rd beginning at 12pm Irish time. The coverage will begin on Friday, July 23rd 2021 and will end on Sunday, 8th August 2021.

Where are the 2021 Olympics?

The 2021 Olympic Games are being in Tokyo, Japan. After being awarded the bid for the opportunity to host the games. Originally intended to occur in 2020 starting the 24th of July to the 9th August, the games were cancelled from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The official cost to host the games is reported to be an estimated $15.4 billion. Although, the Japanese government has stated it may cost twice as much depending on costs.

Venue’s and Events

They are over 42 venue’s spread across Japan that will be used by numerous different sports. Here is the complete list for each venue and what sport will take place there.

Venue Events
Olympic Stadium Opening/Closing Ceremonies, Track & Field, Soccer
Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table Tennis
Yoyogi National Stadium Handball
Nippon Budokan Judo, Karate
Tokyo International Forum Weightlifting
Kokugikan Arena Boxing
Equestrian Park Equestrian
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Badminton, Pentathlon
Tokyo Stadium Soccer, Pentathlon, Rugby
Ariake Arena Indoor Volleyball
Ariake Gymnastics Centre Gymnastics
Ariake Urban Sports Park Cycling, BMX Racing/Freestyle, Skateboarding
Ariake Tennis Park Tennis
Odaiba Marine Park Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
Shiokaze Park Beach Volleyball
Aomi Urban Sports Park 3-on-3 Basketball, Sport Climbing
Oi Hockey Stadium Field Hockey
Sea Forest Cross-Country Course Equestrian — Eventing, Cross Country
Sea Forest Waterway Canoe Sprint, Rowing
Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre Canoe Slalom
Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Archery
Tokyo Aquatics Centre Swimming, Artistic Swimming, Diving
Tatsumi Water Polo Centre Water Polo
Asaka Shooting Range Shooting
Musashinonomori Park Cycling Road
Sapporo Odori Park Marathon, Race Walking
Makuhari Messe Hall Fencing, Taekwondo, Wrestling
Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach Surfing
Saitama Super Arena Basketball
Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf
Enoshima Yacht Harbour Sailing
Izu Velodrome and MTB Course Cyling Track, Mountain Bike
Fuji International Speedway Cycling Road
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium Baseball, Softball
Yokohama Baseball Stadium Baseball, Softball
Sapporo Dome Soccer
Miyagi Stadium Soccer
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium Soccer
Saitama Stadium Soccer
International Stadium Yokohama Soccer

 

Tokyo Olympics Schedule 2021

Here is a list of the full schedule of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and Events taking place.

Each sport will have its own separate time frame, and will carry on throughout the Games.

Sport Date Venue
Opening Ceremony July 23, 2021 Tokyo Stadium
Archery July 23-31, 2021 Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
Artistic Gymnastics July 24 – August 3, 2021 Arlake Gymnastics Centre
Artistic Swimming August 2-7, 2021 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Athletics July 30 – August 8, 2021 Tokyo Stadium & Sapporo Odori Park
Badminton July 24 – August 2, 2021 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Baseball/Softball July 21 – August 7, 2021 Fukushima & Yokohama
Basketball July 25 – August 8, 2021 Aomi Urban Sports Park & Saitama Super Arena
Beach Volleyball July 24 – August 7, 2021 Shiokaze Park
Boxing July 24 – August 8, 2021 Kokugikan Arena
Canoe Slalom July 25-30, 2021 Kasai Caneo Slalom Centre
Canoe Sprint August 2-7, 2021 Sea Forest Waterway
Cycling BMX July 29 – August 1, 2021 Arlake Urban Sports Park
Cycling Road July 24-28, 2021 Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway
Cycling Track August 2-8, 2021 Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Diving July 25 – August 7, 2021 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Equestrian July 24 – August 7, 2021 Equestrian Park & Sea Forest Cross-Country Course
Fencing July 24 – August 1, 2021 Makuhari Messe Hall
Football July 21 – August 7, 2021 Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium & International Stadium Yokohama
Golf July 29 – August 7, 2021 Kasumigaseki Country Club
Handball July 24 – August 8, 2021 Yoyogi National Stadium
Hockey July 24 – August 6, 2021 Oi Hockey Stadium
Judo July 24-31, 2021 Nippon Budokan
Karate August 5-7, 2021 Nippon Budokan
Marathon Swimming August 4-5, 2021 Odaiba Marine Park
Modern Pentathlon August 5-7, 2021 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium
Rhythmic Gymnastics August 6-8, 2021 Arlake Gymnastics Centre
Rowing July 23-30, 2021 Sea Forest Waterway
Rugby Sevens July 26-31, 2021 Tokyo Stadium
Sailing July 25 – August 4, 2021 Enoshima Yacht Harbour
Shooting July 24 – August 2, 2021 Asaka Shooting Range
Skateboarding July 24 – August 5, 2021 Arlake Urban Sports Park
Sport Climbing August 3-6, 2021 Aomi Urban Sports Park
Surfing July 25 – August 1, 2021 Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
Swimming July 24 – August 1, 2021 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Table Tennis July 24 – August 6, 2021 Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Taekwondo July 24-27, 2021 Makuhari Messe Hall
Tennis July 24 – August 1, 2021 Arlake Tennis Park
Trampoline Gymnastics July 30-31, 2021 Arlake Gymnastics Centre
Triathlon July 26-31, 2021 Odaiba Marine Park
Volleyball July 24 – August 8, 2021 Arlake Arena
Water Polo July 24 – August 8, 2021 Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
Weightlifitng July 24 – August 4, 2021 Tokyo International Forum
Wrestling August 1-7, 2021 Makuhari Messe Hall
Closing Ceremony August 8, 2021 Tokyo Olympic Stadium

