Olympic Games Schedule and Information

When do the Olympics start in 2021
- Start date: Friday, July 23
- Opening ceremony time: 12pm Irish Time
How to watch the opening ceremony in Ireland
- TV Channel: RTÉ
The Tokyo Olympic Games will be airing on Irish screens throughout the summer, kicking off ifs live coverage with the opening ceremony on July 23rd beginning at 12pm Irish time. The coverage will begin on Friday, July 23rd 2021 and will end on Sunday, 8th August 2021.
Where are the 2021 Olympics?
The 2021 Olympic Games are being in Tokyo, Japan. After being awarded the bid for the opportunity to host the games. Originally intended to occur in 2020 starting the 24th of July to the 9th August, the games were cancelled from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The official cost to host the games is reported to be an estimated $15.4 billion. Although, the Japanese government has stated it may cost twice as much depending on costs.
Venue’s and Events
They are over 42 venue’s spread across Japan that will be used by numerous different sports. Here is the complete list for each venue and what sport will take place there.
|Venue
|Events
|Olympic Stadium
|Opening/Closing Ceremonies, Track & Field, Soccer
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
|Table Tennis
|Yoyogi National Stadium
|Handball
|Nippon Budokan
|Judo, Karate
|Tokyo International Forum
|Weightlifting
|Kokugikan Arena
|Boxing
|Equestrian Park
|Equestrian
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
|Badminton, Pentathlon
|Tokyo Stadium
|Soccer, Pentathlon, Rugby
|Ariake Arena
|Indoor Volleyball
|Ariake Gymnastics Centre
|Gymnastics
|Ariake Urban Sports Park
|Cycling, BMX Racing/Freestyle, Skateboarding
|Ariake Tennis Park
|Tennis
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
|Shiokaze Park
|Beach Volleyball
|Aomi Urban Sports Park
|3-on-3 Basketball, Sport Climbing
|Oi Hockey Stadium
|Field Hockey
|Sea Forest Cross-Country Course
|Equestrian — Eventing, Cross Country
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Canoe Sprint, Rowing
|Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre
|Canoe Slalom
|Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
|Archery
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Swimming, Artistic Swimming, Diving
|Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
|Water Polo
|Asaka Shooting Range
|Shooting
|Musashinonomori Park
|Cycling Road
|Sapporo Odori Park
|Marathon, Race Walking
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Fencing, Taekwondo, Wrestling
|Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach
|Surfing
|Saitama Super Arena
|Basketball
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Golf
|Enoshima Yacht Harbour
|Sailing
|Izu Velodrome and MTB Course
|Cyling Track, Mountain Bike
|Fuji International Speedway
|Cycling Road
|Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
|Baseball, Softball
|Yokohama Baseball Stadium
|Baseball, Softball
|Sapporo Dome
|Soccer
|Miyagi Stadium
|Soccer
|Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
|Soccer
|Saitama Stadium
|Soccer
|International Stadium Yokohama
|Soccer
Tokyo Olympics Schedule 2021
Here is a list of the full schedule of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and Events taking place.
Each sport will have its own separate time frame, and will carry on throughout the Games.
|Sport
|Date
|Venue
|Opening Ceremony
|July 23, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium
|Archery
|July 23-31, 2021
|Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
|Artistic Gymnastics
|July 24 – August 3, 2021
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Artistic Swimming
|August 2-7, 2021
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Athletics
|July 30 – August 8, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium & Sapporo Odori Park
|Badminton
|July 24 – August 2, 2021
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
|Baseball/Softball
|July 21 – August 7, 2021
|Fukushima & Yokohama
|Basketball
|July 25 – August 8, 2021
|Aomi Urban Sports Park & Saitama Super Arena
|Beach Volleyball
|July 24 – August 7, 2021
|Shiokaze Park
|Boxing
|July 24 – August 8, 2021
|Kokugikan Arena
|Canoe Slalom
|July 25-30, 2021
|Kasai Caneo Slalom Centre
|Canoe Sprint
|August 2-7, 2021
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Cycling BMX
|July 29 – August 1, 2021
|Arlake Urban Sports Park
|Cycling Road
|July 24-28, 2021
|Musashinonomori Park & Fuji International Speedway
|Cycling Track
|August 2-8, 2021
|Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
|Diving
|July 25 – August 7, 2021
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Equestrian
|July 24 – August 7, 2021
|Equestrian Park & Sea Forest Cross-Country Course
|Fencing
|July 24 – August 1, 2021
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Football
|July 21 – August 7, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium & International Stadium Yokohama
|Golf
|July 29 – August 7, 2021
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Handball
|July 24 – August 8, 2021
|Yoyogi National Stadium
|Hockey
|July 24 – August 6, 2021
|Oi Hockey Stadium
|Judo
|July 24-31, 2021
|Nippon Budokan
|Karate
|August 5-7, 2021
|Nippon Budokan
|Marathon Swimming
|August 4-5, 2021
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Modern Pentathlon
|August 5-7, 2021
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Tokyo Stadium
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|August 6-8, 2021
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Rowing
|July 23-30, 2021
|Sea Forest Waterway
|Rugby Sevens
|July 26-31, 2021
|Tokyo Stadium
|Sailing
|July 25 – August 4, 2021
|Enoshima Yacht Harbour
|Shooting
|July 24 – August 2, 2021
|Asaka Shooting Range
|Skateboarding
|July 24 – August 5, 2021
|Arlake Urban Sports Park
|Sport Climbing
|August 3-6, 2021
|Aomi Urban Sports Park
|Surfing
|July 25 – August 1, 2021
|Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
|Swimming
|July 24 – August 1, 2021
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|Table Tennis
|July 24 – August 6, 2021
|Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
|Taekwondo
|July 24-27, 2021
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Tennis
|July 24 – August 1, 2021
|Arlake Tennis Park
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|July 30-31, 2021
|Arlake Gymnastics Centre
|Triathlon
|July 26-31, 2021
|Odaiba Marine Park
|Volleyball
|July 24 – August 8, 2021
|Arlake Arena
|Water Polo
|July 24 – August 8, 2021
|Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
|Weightlifitng
|July 24 – August 4, 2021
|Tokyo International Forum
|Wrestling
|August 1-7, 2021
|Makuhari Messe Hall
|Closing Ceremony
|August 8, 2021
|Tokyo Olympic Stadium