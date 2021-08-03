Team Ireland Boxer Harrington Guaranteed Medal After QF Win

2 total views, 2 views today

Team Ireland boxer Kellie Harrington has guaranteed herself a medal after a dominant victory over Algerian Imane Khalif in the Women’s Lightweight division (57-60 KG) on Tuesday morning.

The Irish boxer sealed a dominant 5-0 victory on the judges’ scorecards to ensure the fourth medal for Team Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympics’ top seed had a unanimous victory on four of the scorecards (30-27×4) with only one giving her a mark below the maximum (29-28).

The 31-year-old built on her impressive Olympic debut against Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli with another strong performance in the quarter-finals.

The amateur world champion started strongly with a commanding first-round that saw the Dubliner take an early lead on the scorecards with four of the five judges giving her the round.

Harrington made the lead an unassailable one, excluding a spectacular third round from Khalif, after a dominant second-round left all the judges without doubt.

Her speed proved too much for her Algerian opponent and her movement was on another level compared to Khalif.

A trip over her own shoelaces threatened to halt her momentum but the Portland Row native maintained her advantage.

A less dominant third round still saw the Irish woman take a 5-0 win on the scorecards to finish the fight.

Harrington was confident of her success directly after the fight, telling her corner that “[she had] a feeling” that her performance would guarantee her at least a bronze after just two Olympic boxing matches.

Harrington will now face Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee in the semi-final after her progression to the next round.

The fight will be a rematch of the 2018 AIBA World Boxing Women’s Lightweight title fight in New Delhi.

Harrington edged Seesondee in the title fight to take home gold with a 3-2 points win after amassing three five-nil wins on the way to the final.

