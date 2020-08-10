Brest to host beginning of 2021 Tour De France

Brest will host the beginning of the 2021 Tour de France after Danish capital Copenhagen pulled out of because of a clash with the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament and will now host it in 2022 instead.

The Tour De France in 2021 will start earlier on June 22nd. This is to avoid a clash with the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. The conclusion of the event will take place on July 18th, which will be six days before the Olympic road race in Tokyo. The chief of the Tour De France, Christian Prudhomme said, “We have been talking with local authorities about this since 2018,”. “We were originally thinking about 2022, but the pandemic has changed all that.”The Mayor of Copenhagen said “We want the Tour but we don’t can’t do it for security and logistical reasons, for us to accommodate. The only possible solution was a year later.”

Brest which is in the province of Brittany is a cycling hotspot and was originally meant to host the start of the 2024 Tour De France. The reasoning behind this was to celebrate the 70th birthday of Bernard Hinault, who hails from the region, or in 2025 in honor of his fifth Tour de France win in 1985.

