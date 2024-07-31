Crucial Day Ahead as Irish Sailors Aim for Podium at Paris Olympics

For a third consecutive day in Marseille (Tuesday, 30 July), Ireland’s Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) are holding second place overall in the men’s skiff event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The third day brought markedly different wind conditions, ranging from fresh and gusty to near calm, causing high scores for almost all the top contenders.

Dickson and Waddilove experienced mixed fortunes, starting with a fourth-place finish, followed by a 13th place, and ending with a ninth. These results were enough to maintain their second-place position, while the New Zealand leaders exchanged places with Spain, who moved from third to first.

The fourth and final day of fleet racing is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 1pm (GMT), with three more races concluding the series. The top ten boats will advance to Thursday’s short medal race final.

With another day of mixed conditions expected, anything is possible. For Dickson and Waddilove, the key will be to continue taking one race at a time and not let the significance of the occasion overwhelm their emotions.

“I feel the same as I did at the beginning of the week; I think our process is to just take it race by race and not get too emotional with everything, which seems to be working,” said Sean Waddilove. “I think the best way to stay on the results card at the top end is to stay pretty neutral; you can’t get too happy or too disappointed, especially on a day like today with massive ups and downs in the fleet.”

As the Dublin crew sailed ashore, they were greeted by a loud roar from the crowd gathered along the pier wall at Marina Roucas Blanc, where 150,000 spectator tickets have reportedly been sold for the sailing events.

“My Mum and Dad, my girlfriend, and my family are there. I can barely make them out sometimes because there are so many in a big crowd,” said Dickson after coming ashore. “It’s really nice to see everyone here supporting us, and they’re probably the loudest people on the pier, which is quite nice.”

The conclusion of the Men’s Skiff on Thursday also marks the opening day of racing in both the Men’s Dinghy, featuring Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club), and the Women’s Dinghy, where Eve McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) is making her Olympic debut.

