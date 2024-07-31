2024 Olympic Men’s Golf Event Kicks Off at Le Golf National in Paris

The 2024 Olympic men’s golf event begins Thursday, August 1, with the opening round at Le Golf National outside Paris. Full men’s Olympic golf tee times for Thursday’s first round are available at the bottom of this post.

Featured Tee Time for Round 1

After three years of anticipation, the men’s golf event returns to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, marking the third-consecutive Summer Games to feature the sport.

In the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, American golfer Xander Schauffele claimed the gold medal. With two major wins in 2024, Schauffele has solidified his position as one of the top players in the world, setting him up for a strong bid to defend his gold medal in Paris. Schauffele tees off in Thursday’s opening round at 5:55 a.m. ET, paired with Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm.

You can watch Thursday’s first round of the men’s Olympic golf event on Golf Channel starting at 3:00 a.m. ET. Peacock will offer a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s coverage online.

Check out the complete Round 1 tee times for the 2024 Olympic golf event below.

2024 Olympic Golf Tee Times for Thursday: Men’s Opening Round (ET)

– **3:00 a.m.** – Victor Perez (France), Matti Schmid (Germany), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

– **3:11 a.m.** – Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

– **3:22 a.m.** – Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

– **3:33 a.m.** – Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

– **3:44 a.m.** – Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

– **3:55 a.m.** – Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

– **4:11 a.m.** – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

– **4:22 a.m.** – Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

– **4:33 a.m.** – Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

– **4:44 a.m.** – Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

– **4:55 a.m.** – Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

– **5:06 a.m.** – Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

– **5:17 a.m.** – Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

– **5:33 a.m.** – Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

– **5:44 a.m.** – Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

– **5:55 a.m.** – Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Jon Rahm (Spain)

– **6:06 a.m.** – Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

– **6:17 a.m.** – Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

– **6:28 a.m.** – Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

– **6:39 a.m.** – Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

Don’t miss the action as the world’s best golfers compete for Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

