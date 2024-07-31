HomeOther SportsOlympic Games2024 Paris Olympics : Wednesday review and Thursday Schedule
2024 Paris Olympics : Wednesday review and Thursday Schedule

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Team Ireland showcased their talent in boxing, badminton, and sailing on the fifth afternoon of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

**Boxing**
Reigning Olympic champion Kellie Harrington delivered a stellar performance, defeating Colombia’s Valdes Pana with a unanimous 5-0 decision. Harrington’s victory propels her to the semi-finals in the lightweight division (60kg), securing at least a bronze medal. This triumph marks Harrington as the fourth Irish athlete to win medals at two separate Olympic Games, joining the ranks of Dr. Pat O’Callaghan, Paddy Barnes, and Paul O’Donovan.

Harrington will compete in the semi-finals on Saturday, August 3rd, against the winner of the match between Beatriz Ferreira and Chelsey Heijnen.

Jude Gallagher, making his Olympic debut, was defeated in the last 16 of the Featherweight (57kg) category by Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.

**Sailing**
In the Men’s Skiff events in Marseilles, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove had a mixed day, finishing 11th in race 10 and 12th in race 11, but secured a crucial 2nd place in race 12. This performance qualifies them for the medal race, where they currently stand second overall.

**Badminton**
Olympic debutant Rachael Darragh faced a tough opponent in Carolina Marin, the Rio 2016 gold medalist. Darragh was defeated 2-0, exiting the Games at the group stages. Meanwhile, Nhat Nguyen lost his final group match against defending champion Viktor Axelsen with a score of 21-13, 21-10.

**Rowing**
Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh were unable to advance to the final, finishing sixth in their semi-final race. Despite the disappointment, they remain committed to showcasing their best in the B final.

Upcoming Events
– **Boxing:** Aoife O’Rourke (Women’s 75kg) vs. Elzbieta Wojcik (POL) at 8:52 PM
– **Swimming:** Mona McSharry in the 200m Breaststroke semi-final at 9:03 PM

**Results Summary – July 31, 2024**
– **Badminton:** Nhat Nguyen lost to Viktor Axelsen (21-13, 21-10)
– **Rowing:** Ross Corrigan & Nathan Timoney finished 3rd in semi-final, through to final
– **Swimming:** Mona McSharry qualified for the 200m Breaststroke semi-finals
– **Rowing:** Fiona Murtagh & Aifric Keogh placed 6th in their semi-final
– **Rowing:** Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls won their semi-final
– **Badminton:** Rachael Darragh lost to Carolina Marin (21-5, 21-5)
– **Sailing:** Robert Dickson & Seán Waddilove qualified for the medal race in the Men’s Skiff
– **Boxing:** Kellie Harrington defeated Angie Paola Valdes Pana (5-0)

Upcoming Schedule – August 1, 2024

– **Rowing:** Women’s Double Sculls B final at 9:30 AM
– **Rowing:** Women’s Four B final at 9:54 AM
– **Equestrian:** Jumping Team Qualifier at 10:00 AM
– **Golf:** Men’s Individual, Round 1 starts at 10:10 AM
– **Rowing:** Men’s Double Sculls FINAL at 10:30 AM
– **Swimming:** Men’s 50m Freestyle heats at 10:32 AM and 10:37 AM
– **Sailing:** Men’s Dinghy races at 11:15 AM and 1:20 PM
– **Hockey:** Ireland vs. Argentina at 12:15 PM
– **Sailing:** Men’s Skiff Medal Race at 1:43 PM
– **Canoe Slalom:** Men’s K1 semi-final at 2:30 PM
– **Sailing:** Women’s Dinghy races at 2:35 PM and 4:43 PM
– **Canoe Slalom:** Men’s K1 final at 4:30 PM
– **Boxing:** Women’s 50kg Daina Moorehouse vs. Wassila Lkhadiri (FRA) at 7:00 PM
– **Boxing:** Jack Marley (92kg) vs. Davlat Boltaev (TJK) at 9:08 PM

Stay tuned for more updates on Team Ireland’s performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

