Félix Sesúmaga Ugarte, born on October 12, 1898, in Lejona (now Leioa), Spain, was a prominent footballer renowned for his skills as a forward. The best betting online is present at 1xBet, where Spanish football is also available.

Sesúmaga’s early life in the Basque Country fostered his passion for football, and he soon began his career with local clubs. His talent was evident from a young age, and he quickly progressed through the ranks. By 1918, he had made his mark with Arenas Club de Getxo, a team that was part of the burgeoning Spanish football scene. If you like the Spanish La Liga, the best online betting on it can be made through the 1xBet website.

A scoring powerhouse

Sesúmaga’s club career was marked by significant achievements and remarkable statistics. At Arenas Club de Getxo, he played a pivotal role in the team’s success. In the 1918-1919 season, he helped Arenas reach the final of the Copa del Rey. Although they lost to FC Barcelona, Sesúmaga’s performance caught the eye of bigger clubs. An easy bet football can also be made at 1xBet on the Copa del Rey.

In 1921, he joined FC Barcelona, where he truly flourished. During his tenure with Barcelona he accomplished many things, including:

scoring lots of goals;

helping the team claim many Copa del Rey titles;

and being one of the most important players of the team.

An easy football bet is available at 1xBet on all Barcelona’s matches too. His most notable achievement with Barcelona was winning the Copa del Rey in 1922. Sesúmaga scored twice in the final, securing a 5-1 victory over Real Unión. His time at Barcelona saw him become one of the league’s top scorers, with a remarkable goal-scoring rate.

The national team and life after Barcelona

After his successful stint with Barcelona, Sesúmaga moved to Athletic Bilbao in 1923. When you try live sports betting at 1xBet, you can also wager on Athletic Bilbao too.

He continued to showcase his goal-scoring abilities, helping the team secure numerous victories. His tenure with Athletic Bilbao solidified his reputation as one of the most prolific forwards of his time.

Sesúmaga also enjoyed a distinguished international career with the Spanish national team. He was part of the squad that competed in the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium. Sesúmaga played a crucial role in Spain’s journey to the silver medal, scoring goals that were vital to the team’s success. Spain’s performance in the 1920 Olympics was historic, marking their first major international football success. His contributions were instrumental in this achievement, and he finished the tournament with 4 goals. The members of 1xBet can also try sports betting live on Olympic football as well.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com