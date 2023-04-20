Galway squash players to shine at 5 Nations Junior Tournament

126 total views, 126 views today

The Irish Junior Squash teams have been selected for the 5 Nations Squash tournament in Edinburgh from April 21st to April 23rd.

Among them are a group of talented young players from Galway Lawn Tennis Club (GLTC) who have been making waves in the squash community.

Boys U13 Team Dominated by GLTC Players

The entire boys U13 Irish team is made up of four players from Galway Lawn Tennis Club: Eoin Mullery, Ben Lynch, David Connell and Jack Clery. These players have been working hard all season, and their selection for the Irish Junior Squash team is a testament to their commitment and determination.

Galway Girls Also Representing Ireland

It’s not just the boys who are excelling in squash in Galway. Lucy Lynch, Ben Lynch’s twin sister, is representing Ireland in the girls U13 category, along with Laya Sabry from Sutton LTC and Rebecca Day from Waterford.

Credit to the Players’ Coach

These young players are a credit to their super squash coach Dave Noone in GLTC who has harnessed their ability and competitive spirit. Noone is delighted for this group of talented athletes, who have worked hard over the years. He believes that playing for Ireland is as high an award as you can ask for and hopes that it’s just the start of great things to come.

Excitement Builds Ahead of the 5 Nations Squash Tournament

All eyes will be on these young Galway squash players as they represent Ireland at the 5 Nations Squash tournament in Edinburgh. With their talent, determination and hard work, they are sure to make their mark on the tournament and continue to excel in the sport they love.

