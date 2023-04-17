Leinster hurling – Galway v Wexford – Preview and Team News

902 total views, 902 views today

Galway and Wexford are set to clash in the Leinster hurling championship in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The two teams have faced each other 14 times in the championship, with both sides winning six and drawing twice.

In recent years, the teams have met in five of the last six championships, with Galway winning three and drawing two, the most recent of which was last year when they tied on 1-19 each.

The most recent Allianz Hurling League meeting between the two teams saw Galway beat Wexford by eight points in Chadwicks Wexford Park. However, the championship is a different ball game, and both teams will be eager to claim the win.

Wexford is seeking their first championship win over Galway since the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final. Additionally, that year was also the last time they won the All-Ireland title, and they will be hoping to recreate that success.

Galway had a mixed performance in this year’s Allianz hurling League, winning three and losing two of their five games, finishing third in their group. On the other hand, Wexford won and lost four in the same group, finishing fifth (of six).

In recent years, goals have been scarce in championship games between Galway and Wexford, with only five being scored in their last five encounters. However, this doesn’t mean the games were dull, with both teams providing thrilling and high-scoring matches.

Galway’s manager, Henry Shefflin, is a familiar face to Wexford fans, having played eleven times for Kilkenny against Wexford in the championship, winning ten and losing one (2004 Leinster semi-final). Shefflin’s experience against Wexford may give Galway an advantage in this crucial encounter.

Summary

In summary, both Galway and Wexford will be looking to start their championship campaigns with a win. While Galway has a better recent record against Wexford, the latter will be determined to end their championship drought against their opponents.

With both teams having mixed performances in the Allianz hurling League, it is difficult to predict the winner, but one thing is for sure – the fans can expect an exciting and closely fought match.

Teams News for Galway v Wexford

We will have team news on Friday morning.

