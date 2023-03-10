Four finals for Irish gymnasts in the Baku World Cup

722 total views, 722 views today

Gymnasts secure four finals and one 1st reserve in the Baku World Cup.

Rhys McClenaghan was the last gymnasts to compete in the qualifiers today (Friday 10th March) where he secured his place in the Pommel Horse final with a score of 14.200 leaving him in 6th position. The final for the Pommel Horse will take place on Sunday 12 th March at 8am .

McClenaghan joined teammates Halle Hilton, Dominick Cunningham & Eamon Montgomery in qualifying to apparatus finals which will take place over the coming two days.

Halle Hilton scored 12.566 on the Floor qualifying her in 4th position. The Women’s Floor final will take place on Saturday 11 th March at 8am .

Eamon Montgomery & Dominick Cunningham both qualified for the Floor final yesterday with scores of 13.733 & 13.666 where they finished in 6th & 7 th position respectively. The Men’s Floor final will take place on Saturday 11 th March at 8am .

Dominick Cunningham is also first reserve on Vault where he scored 14.166. The Men’s Vault final will take place on Sunday 12 th March .

This competition is part of the World Cup Series, gymnasts are awarded points based on their results which go towards qualifying for the 2023 World Championships.

