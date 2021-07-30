Olympic Golf: McIlroy & Lowry In The Mix After R2

1 total views, 1 views today

Team Ireland golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are chasing current leader Mexican Carlos Ortiz after a very strong second round for both golfers.

McIlroy shot five-under-par to fire himself into medal contention in the final two rounds after an unspectacular first day.

Lowry went one better with a six-under Friday to go level with his Team Ireland teammate in joint-fourth.

McIlroy’s 18-hole performance was erratic at times but the Northern Irish golfer impressed overall on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf tournament.

Furthermore, McIlroy was comfortable and composed for much of the day with a strong first nine putting him in a good position before play was stopped due to the weather after 12 holes.

He parred the first five holes and followed them up with two birdies in a row and an eagle on the par-five eighth hole.

A bogey on hole 11 threatened to dampen his day but McIlroy’s response was strong, coming back with a birdie on 12 and following it up with two birdies after play was resumed.

His swings were strong but proved detrimental to McIlroy on several occasions.

The tee shot on 15 went awry and forced the World Number 13 into a tough situation that he only got out of with a bit of luck.

His third shot on the final hole had too much power and missed the green, leading to the Olympian’s bogey to finish proceedings for the day.

Shane Lowry also had a strong second round to put himself firmly in contention for a medal, something that he desires.

Lowry never managed to eagle a hole but seven birdies across his round saw the Offalyman shoot up the leaderboard.

Holes six to eight on the first nine saw 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year score three birdies in a row but a bogey on nine threatened to settle down the hot streak.

It failed and Lowry posted an even better back nine to end the day with a score of 65 and sits on seven-under in the tournament.

Three birdies in the space of four holes towards the end of his 18 holes sent a statement to his opposition that he’s coming for the medal he wants.

Tee times for the final two rounds are set to be announced after round two ends.

