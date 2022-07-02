Poland’s Adrian Meronk has one shot lead at Horizon Irish Open

2 total views, 2 views today

Adrian Meronk is one round away from being the first Polish winner on the DP World Tour as he holds a one-stroke lead after round three of the Horizon Irish Open.

The 29-year-old birdied three of the last four holes at Mount Juliet Estate on Saturday to sit top of the leaderboard on 14 under par.

“I’m quite excited,” admitted Meronk. “Just happy with my score so far. Played pretty solid again today. And, yeah, can’t wait for tomorrow for sure.

“To be honest, the conditions were quite tough. Our first eight holes I would say was just — the rain was on and off. It was actually raining pretty hard for three holes. So that was quite challenging. But you know, being in contention, seeing all these people, it’s quite exciting.”

Meronk was the first Polish player to win on the European Challenge Tour at the 57º Open de Portugal in 2018, before going on to become the first Pole to graduate to the DP World Tour later that year. In 2021, he became the first player to fly the Polish flag in a Major Championship when he teed it up at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Merink is one shot ahead of second round leader Jorge Campillo. The Spaniard currently shares second place with England’s Jack Senior and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti on 13 under par.

The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry currently leads the home charge, having posted a four under par 68 early on Saturday to move to seven under. The Offaly man is seven shots off the lead, however.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com