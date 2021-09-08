The Open To Be Hosted In Portrush In 2025

1 total views, 1 views today

The Open Championship will return to Portrush for the 153rd instalment of the major tournament in 2025.

It will be the third time the major is held at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, 74 years after the first year it hosted the competition.

It became the first course outside of England and Scotland to host the famous competition and the tournament’s debut in Northern Ireland saw Englishman Max Faulkner win his only major title.

The Dunluce links course hosted the 148th Open Championship in 2019 which saw Irishman Shane Lowry win by six strokes to finish on a score of 15-under-par and secure the first major of his career.

The 153rd Open Championship is scheduled to take place from July, 17-20 2025 at the venue.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing The Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.

“The Open in 2019 was a massive success and showed just how much collective enthusiasm, passion and commitment there is to make Royal Portrush one of the leading venues for the Championship and to build a distinctive golf tourism brand for Northern Ireland.”

The Open generated more than £100 million for the economy of Northern Ireland two years ago, attracting a record attendance for the Championship outside of St Andrews of 237,750 fans throughout the week.

More than 5,400 hours of television coverage were broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers globally as Irishman Shane Lowry performed superbly to become Champion Golfer of the Year and lift the famous Claret Jug.

St. Andrews will host the 150th edition of the golf major in 2022, with the Royal Liverpool being the location for 2023 and the Royal Troon taking the reins for 2024 before Portrush hosts the famous competition for the third time.

Dr Ian Kerr, Captain of Royal Portrush, said: “We are delighted to see the return of The Open to Royal Portrush Golf Club.

“This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and to see it return to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush so soon, is a recognition of the excellent work done by all involved in 2019.

“The Open in 2019 created a positive festival atmosphere in the area and we look forward to hosting this wonderful event once again.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com