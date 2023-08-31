India’s Diksha Dagar leads KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar leads the KPMG Women’s Irish Open after round one, with Olivia Mehaffy leading the Irish challenge.

Twenty-two year old Diksha Dagar shot a bogey-free round of seven under par to sign for a 65 at Dromoland Castle on Thursday. She holds a one-shot lead over Gurleen Kaur from the United States and Emma Grechi of France.

Mehaffy leading Irish player

County Down’s Olivia Mehaffy is the leading Irish golfer following her three under par opening round of 69. Her round included six birdies and three bogeys, leaving her four shots behind the overnight leader.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire is six shots behind first round leader Diksha Dagar after a one under par round of 71. Despite birdies at four, five and six, Maguire dropped a shot at the par-four eighth, having already bogeyed the eighth holes she played, which was the par-three 17th.

Other Irish Scores

Meath amateur Kate Lanigan carded a level-par 72 on Thursday, while Beth Coulter and Emma Fleming shot 73s.

Áine Donegan and Sarah Byrne both signed for 74s.

Victoria Craig is four-over par, the same score as Olivia Costello, while Aideen Walsh is six over after the opening round at Dromoland Castle.

