Introducing Cloudbet’s New and Upgraded Horse Racing Service

Cloudbet is launching a brand new horse racing betting product complete with unparalleled coverage in the crypto-gaming

Crypto betting has been late to embrace the traditional sport of kings, horse racing, but this is all about to change. Cloudbet, the original crypto betting platform, which was first out of the starting gates when it popularised Bitcoin betting back in 2013, has been rolling out a series of new features since its platform relaunch in 2020.

Horse racing is the latest of these upgrades launched by Cloudbet, who back in 2013 embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. And since then, has taken millions of bets, earning a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space.

How to bet on Horse Racing with Cloudbet

Betting with Cloudbet is exceptionally easy. While Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency, you can sign up and simply choose your preferred coin or token from a long list of cryptocurrencies. Then just load up the required wallet address and send your crypto to the specified address. Your deposit will be credited to your account within minutes after which you’re ready to play.

Punters can get closer to the fast and fun world of racing with Cloudbet’s innovative array of horse racing features.

Most importantly, Cloudbet will be offering highly competitive odds for all grade races with high limits for all the main races.

Customers will enjoy bespoke pricing unique to Cloudbet. Low margin odds will be available across all races with even less margin applied to races featuring a higher number of runners.

Larger limits will be available for major racing events. Cloudbet’s high liquidity will ensure that high limits are made available for early market bets with limits for all races rising before the “off”.

Racing bets can also now be integrated into cross-sport parlays. One horse racing leg will be eligible for each parlay bet, giving customers the opportunity to broaden the scope of their parlays.

Horse Racing at Cloudbet Sportsbook

Cloudbet Racing includes coverage of all races in Australia, USA, South Africa and the United Kingdom

Enjoy –

•​Live streaming of all races in Australia, USA, South Africa

•​Live streaming of most UK races

•​Early odds available every morning

•​Highly competitive odds for all grade races and handicaps

•​High limits for all high integrity races

•​Win and To Place markets for every race

•​Both Flat racing and National Hunt Jump Racing

With almost 24 hour coverage 7 days a week from all over the globe, racing lovers can follow all the action of these majestic animals with highly skilled jockeys and trainers at Cloudbet.

Why Bet with Cloudbet Sportsbook

Horse racing is the latest in a series of new features and upgrades launched by Cloudbet in recent months. Founded in 2013, the crypto operator now offers esports, political betting, social bet sharing and fully native sportsbooks in 18 languages for players around the world.

Cloudbet embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. Since then, it has taken millions of bets, earning a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space.

A number of new pricing features have been added to the upgraded horse racing service allowing users to bet higher amounts with better prices.



The sportsbook prides itself on its low margin betting markets. Their unique Zero Margin promotion offers commission-free prices, essentially giving customers the fairest possible odds. With over 30 different sports on offer as well as a wide variety of esports, there’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy low margin bets.

