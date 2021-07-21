Ireland FIBA European Championship For Small Countries Squad Named

Ireland National Basketball Team head coach Mark Keenan has finalised his 12-man squad for the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.
Jason Killeen has been given the captaincy for the tournament and is one of three Griffith College players in the squad.
The Griffith College star will want to follow on in the footsteps of Keenan and captain Ireland to glory at an international tournament in Dublin.
Lorcan Murphy and Neil Randolph are also part of the Ireland squad for the competition.
UCC Demons’ Kyle Hosford will be the Ireland vice-captain for the FIBA competition.
The tournament will take place in less than three weeks’ time at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, from August 10-15th.
Speaking about his selection for the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, Ireland head coach Mark Keenan said: “As a coaching staff we are delighted with the squad selection we have made. It was a very difficult task as we anticipated at the start of the programme that many great players would not make the final tournament squad.
“From 2019 to now we have worked with a group of approximately 30 players in total. All have contributed greatly to the progress of the team and I consider all those players as still being a part of our extended squad and part of our group.
“I would like to thank all those players for their dedication, hard work and desire for wanting to be part of this Irish senior men’s team.”
Twice-capped CJ Fulton has made the squad with Will Hanley joining him on the teamsheet, in line for his international debut at the tournament.
Hanley and Power Forward Jason Blount will be the two unsigned players on the side.
Four players who played European basketball last season are included – John Carroll (Albacete), Adrian O’Sullivan (Aquimisa Carbajosa), Jordan Blount (Aquimisa Carbajosa) and Sean Flood (Arvato College Wizards), however both Blount and Flood are now unattached and have yet to reveal where they’ll be playing next season.
Tralee Warriors forward Eoin Quigley and Pryrobel Killester point guard Ciaran Roe complete the squad.
Ireland will play their opening fixture against Andorra on August 10th, with games against San Marino, Gibraltar and Monaco also scheduled for the 12th, 14th and 15th respectively.
Ireland Men’s Squad For FIBA EC for SC
CJ Fulton (Lafayette College)
Ciaran Roe (Pyrobel Killester)
Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons) (VC)
Sean Flood (Unsigned)
Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue)
Neil Randolph (Griffith College Templeogue)
Adrian O’Sullivan (Aquimisa Carbajosa)
Jordan Blount (Unsigned)
Eoin Quigley (Tralee Warriors)
Will Hanley (Unsigned)
John Carroll (Albacete)
Jason Killeen (Griffith College Templeogue) C