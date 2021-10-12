Ireland head coach Tumilty announces experienced side for WC qualifiers

1 total views, 1 views today
Ireland senior men’s national hockey team Head Coach Mark Tumilty has opted for an experienced side for their World Cup qualifiers later this month.
World number 14 ranked Ireland need to win their first two games – starting off against Russia on Thursday, October 21st in the quarter-final – to land a place at the 2023 showpiece event to be played in India.
Should Ireland win that tie, they will face either Wales or Italy on Saturday, October 23 for a place at the World Cup.
France are the only side rated higher than Ireland that will be competing for a spot at the World Cup but they are on the other side of the draw.
Ireland earned a spot in the qualifier after coming third in August’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland.
Since then, Olympian Conor Harte has returned to the side while Luke Madeley, Jamie Carr and Lee Cole are also available having missed out on playing time at the Euros when they were deemed close contacts in the lead-up to the event.
11 of the team that saw game time in Poland have been called up for the qualifiers at the end of the month.
The side will head into the qualifiers after sharing a series on short notice with Malaysia in Lisnagarvey last week.
Ireland men’s squad for World Cup qualifiers (club/caps)
Jamie Carr (GK, KHC Leuven, 34)
Mark Ingram (GK, Pembroke, 27)
Tom Cross (Annadale, 22)
Luke Madeley (KHC Leuven, 23)
Lee Cole (Monkstown, 90)
Conor Harte (KHC Dragons, 254)
Peter McKibbin (Lisnagarvey, 8)
Kyle Marshall (Old Georgians, 7)
Shane O’Donoghue (Glenanne, 197)
Sean Murray (captain, KHC Leuven, 85)
Neal Glassey (Crefelder HTC, 67)
Daragh Walsh (KHC Leuven, 58)
Michael Robson (Annadale, 120)
Johnny McKee (Banbridge, 49)
Conor Empey (SCHC, 2)
Sam Hyland (YMCA, 2)
Ben Walker (Braxgata, 42)
Jeremy Duncan (Monkstown, 63)
Travelling reserves
Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey, 69)
Kevin O’Dea (UCD, 7)
Head Coach: Mark Tumilty
Assistant coach: Jason Klinkradt
Manager: Neil Irwin
Physical trainer: Eoin Cunniffe
Physio: Cameron Steele
Video technician: Ross Willis
FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 – European qualifier (Cardiff, October 21-24, 2021)
Thursday, October 21: Ireland v Russia, 4pm
Saturday, October 23: semi-final
Sunday, October 24: final/classification matches